Professors Demand DeSantis Cease Hindering Florida Education

Photo by Matt Johnson

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is serious about monitoring schools in Florida.

He launched an investigation into school curriculums, igniting state-wide outrage.

A group of college professors in Florida asked the Court to stop DeSantis' request for information on funding for programs promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion, as well as critical racial theory programs in state universities.

The group, who challenged the so-called “Stop WOKE Act," accused DeSantis of violating a federal judge’s order that blocked parts of the law from being enforced. The new laws limit Florida schools from organizing racial discussions.

Republicans are afraid of education

The law enumerates a series of race-related concepts and says it would mean discrimination if students are subjected to instruction that “espouses, promotes, advances, inculcates or compels” them to believe the concepts of racism exist.

DeSantis' measure was stopped by Tallahassee U.S. District Judge Mark Walker last November 2022 by granting a preliminary injunction, but DeSantis' office has appealed the decision.

In December 2022, the Republican governor issued a memo requiring Florida universities to provide budget data and other details on programs related to diversity, equity, and inclusion, as well as critical race theory, which looks at systematic racism and is taught in higher education law schools.

The American Civil Liberties Union and Legal Defense Fund, who represent the college educators, contend that the governor's request breaches the court order prohibiting the Stop WOKE Act.

In a statement, Jerry Edwards, staff attorney of the ACLU of Florida, said, “This is just another step towards enforcing this unconstitutional law and is clearly intended to continue to chill the speech of instructors and students in Florida. We cannot allow these threats against free speech to continue.”

DeSantis is yet to issue a comment on this matter.

What do you think about DeSantis circumventing the constitution for his political gain?

Leave your comment below and share this story on social media.