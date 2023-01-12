DeSantis Stuns Critics with Radical Plan to Save Florida's Ailing Environment

Photo by Matt Johnson

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has reaffirmed a promise to the environment made four years ago.

A week after he was sworn into office, DeSantis signed an executive order to protect Florida’s environment and water quality. Unlike previous Republican governments in Florida, DeSantis is doing good work in tackling climate change issues.

Florida is one of the most environmentally endangered states in America. DeSantis is aware of existential risks. And he’s versed at playing hard-line Republicans while avoiding the magic words like climate change, climate action, or carbon tax.

We should give credit where credit is due.

The climate promise

“ Four years ago , I promised to pursue a bold agenda and to commit to lead Florida into a new era of stewardship for Florida’s natural resources, and we delivered,” said DeSantis. “Today, I am proud to announce the next step in this administration’s continued dedication to Florida’s treasured environment.

The order addresses problems that have troubled Florida over the years, such as red tide and blue-green algae blooms. It mandates that these problems be given first attention by the Department of Environmental Protection and regional water management agencies.

“This order directs funding and strategic action that will continue our momentum and enhance our ongoing efforts to expedite critical Everglades restoration projects, employ sound science to protect and restore our waterways, and fund infrastructure projects to improve water quality and safeguard Florida’s water supply.”

Included in the order is the proposed $3.5 billion investment over four years for Everglades restoration and protection of water resources, surpassing the historic investments of the previous four years and making it the highest level of funding in Florida’s history.

Building a better tomorrow for the upcoming generations

Protecting the environment is not only morally right, but it also promotes tourism in the state.

“I said four years ago, and then I reiterated that last Tuesday, we need to leave Florida to God better than we found it,” DeSantis said.

The governor assured that Florida’s environment will remain a priority and will continue to have the resources to strengthen long-term environmental programs.

What do you think about DeSantis’s plan to tackle climate change?

