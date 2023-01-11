DeSantis Ignites Firestorms, Takes Biden to Court in Florida

Photo byGage Skidmore

Governor Ron DeSantis' and President Joe Biden’s fight over immigration seems like it's only warming up.

What started with bickering, legal arguments, and shipping asylum seekers around the country is now getting its epilogue in yet another court hearing.

In his opening arguments before a federal judge in Pensacola, DeSantis claimed that the White House is neglecting current immigration policy. He said the Biden administration disregarded policies that would have kept thousands of migrants from entering the country each month, many of whom ended up in the Sunshine State.

Migrant numbers have been rising for years

Florida administration claims the immigrants endanger public safety and cost the state money since more individuals must be housed in jails, schools, and healthcare facilities.

However, Biden's lawyers contend the number of migrants has been trending upward and that the current White House hasn't introduced any new policies to encourage the release of immigrants.

The trial took place at a federal courthouse in Pensacola, Florida, at a time when tens of thousands of migrants were flooding Texas and other cities from countries like Nicaragua, Cuba, Venezuela, and Haiti.

A masterclass on making problems worse

Greg Abbott, the Republican governor of Texas, who transported thousands of migrants from Texas to Democratic areas like New York City and Chicago, and DeSantis, who flew nearly 50 migrants, primarily from Venezuela, from Texas to Martha's Vineyard in September, have both aggravated the problem.

Many agree that the border crisis can be solved. However, many political forces would hate seeing a good problem disappear just like that.

Both DeSantis and Abbott asserted they were attempting to draw attention to the immigration situation at the border. Still, Democrats have charged the Republican governors with taking advantage of helpless immigrants to advance their political ambitions.

Washington, D.C., New York City, and other cities have been under a great deal of stress due to the movement of migrants, and they have pleaded with the Biden administration for more resources to handle the influx of migrants to their locations.

