You Won't Believe Why Florida Hates 'Woke'

Being woke used to mean being "aware of and actively attentive to important societal facts and issues."

The above definition comes directly from the Mirriam-Webster dictionary. And, Mirriam-Webster might soon change the actual definition because the meaning of the word Woke is anything but positive nowadays.

The new Republican guard has hijacked the phrase and twisted its meaning into something that resembles an insult for anyone who's left of the center.

Woke is now a slur for all things liberal

Ron DeSantis is one of the most well-known conservatives to have appropriated the phrase and altered the connotation of the word “ woke .”

He's the embodiment of the anti-woke movement. And he's doing a good job weaponizing the anti-liberal language for his political benefit.

DeSantis starts his second term with huge political momentum. He has a lot of clout going into the 2023 Florida legislative session, which technically starts this month and is anticipated to pave the way for his declaration of candidacy.

His comments on Tuesday left little room for doubt that his second term will be characterized by a continuous concentration on culture war skirmishes as DeSantis develops his national profile in preparation for a potential presidential run, which many believe he will announce in the spring.

“We reject this woke ideology. We seek normalcy, not philosophical lunacy. We will not allow reality, facts, and truth to become optional,” DeSantis said. “We will never surrender to the woke mob. Florida is where woke goes to die.”

DeSantis has made a name for himself by criticizing corporate America, from fining Walt Disney for opposing a state law that forbade teaching about gender identity and sexual orientation in public schools to passing the "Stop WOKE" Act, which limits the types of diversity training that businesses can provide their staff.

The origin of woke

The term “woke” was first used in the early 20th century. In the past, it served as a warning to Black people everywhere to "wake up" to racism and anti-Blackness.

Additionally, Florida withdrew billions of state assets managed by BlackRock amid a dispute over the latter's ESG investment practices.

The GOP is also attacking ESG, an acronym for environmental, social, and governance principles, by asserting that the top money managers in the country are putting an ideological agenda ahead of financial gains.

What do you think about DeSantis' cultural war?

