The New Year Brings Shocking Florida Laws. What Does It Mean for Floridians?

Photo by Florida Fish and Wildlife

Florida leadership scheduled several laws that took effect starting January 1st.

These measures focus on issues like toll relief, newborn healthcare, and the property insurance system.

Here are the new laws that are now in effect. Let's explore what it means for everyday Floridians.

Newborn Screenings

A new law requiring newborns to be screened for the cytomegalovirus (CMV), a virus that can impair a baby's growth and development and is most frequently associated with hearing loss.

Apartment Renter Safety

"Miya's Law" mandates more thorough background checks for employees, maintaining logs for all unit keys, and increasing notification requirements for maintenance and repairs from 12 to 24 hours.

The law was named after slain college student Miya Marcano whose suspected killer used a master key fob to enter her apartment.

Taxes

A new law reduces the electronic filing and payment threshold for taxpayers remitting and filing taxes from $20,000 to $5,000. This law aims to create more operational efficiency and save money by cutting down on the number of paper returns and checks received.

Property Insurance

As part of a wider property insurance measure approved by DeSantis in December, SB 2-A will end the practice known as "assignment of benefits," which entails homeowners transferring claims over to contractors who pursue payments from insurers.

The measure, which lawmakers say was created to stabilize the insurance market, will draw more insurers to the state and eventually drive down homeowner premium costs.

Toll Relief for Commuters

A new law that offers 50% credits to drivers who use toll collection devices for 35 or more trips per month. Governor Ron DeSantis said that the new law on this rebate program would benefit Floridians and not tourists.

Public Notices

A new law allows government agencies to publish legal notices from local governments on the county’s websites instead of compelling them to be printed in newspapers or posted on newspapers' websites.

What do you think about the new Florida Laws?

Leave your comment below and share this story on social media.