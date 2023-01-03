Republicans Dominate Florida as DeSantis Starts His Shocking Second Term

Photo by Gage Skidmore

The Republican influence in the Sunshine State government has skyrocketed after the November elections.

All Cabinet positions are now held by Republicans. The Florida House and Senate both won supermajorities. Basically, Republicans dominate Florida now.

Given the overwhelming number of Republicans, it’s possible for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to have all the support he needs for his second-term goals and beyond.

The first of his generation

DeSantis has become the Sunshine State’s first Generation X governor, following Rick Scott, Charlie Crist, and Jeb Bush. In his first term, DeSantis defeated Andrew Gillum by a narrow margin.

This time, he won by a historic landslide of about 20 points. Charlie Crist stood no chance.

DeSantis will be sworn in at Noon on Tuesday, January 3, on the steps of the Historic Capitol. After the swearing ceremony, he’s planning the recognition of the women who worked in support of the governor during the campaign. The event is called “A Toast to One Million Mamas,” to be initiated by Florida first lady Casey DeSantis.

The final activity will be the inaugural ball at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, featuring a live band.

The additional inauguration-related activities serve as fund-raising opportunities. The DeSantis campaign plans to give attendees true VIP treatment. And big donors will get the most out of it.

According to a report, five people who donated $1 million will get the “ inaugural chair ” assignment and access to several inaugural events, including VIP seating at the inauguration and a photo session with the governor.

After the ceremony, DeSantis will go back to work as governor. Many believe he’ll start changing legislation in Florida to create space for his 2024 run. This support was essential for his plans. Everything is leading up to DeSantis running in the next Republican primaries. And Donald Trump is not happy.

