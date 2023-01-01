Florida Appeals Court Rules a Shocking Decision on Transgender Bathroom Ban

Toni Koraza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C4QK4_0k0UI9BI00
Photo byWikimedia Commons

A Florida school district’s policy of separating school bathrooms based on biological sex is constitutional, according to the ruling of a federal appeals court.

In a 7-4 decision, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the St. Johns County School Board did not discriminate against transgender students based on sex or violate federal civil rights law by compelling transgender students to use gender-neutral bathrooms or bathrooms matching their biological sex.

The court's ruling was divided along partisan lines, with four justices nominated by Democratic presidents side with Drew Adams, a former student who sued the district in 2017 because he wasn't permitted to use the boy's restroom, and seven judges appointed by Republican presidents siding with the school district.

In 2020, a three-judge panel from the appeals court ruled in Adams' favor; however, the full appeals court decided to consider the case. Adams started the process of changing from his ascribed gender of female to male before enrolling in Allen D. Nease High School in Ponte Vedra Beach, a city southeast of Jacksonville.

In the majority ruling, Judge Barbara Lagoa stated that the school board regulation serves the significant governmental goal of safeguarding students' privacy in school restrooms. She contended that the district’s policy doesn't violate their right because it is based on biological sex, not gender identity.

In her dissenting opinion, Judge Jill Pryor wrote that the interest in protecting privacy is not absolute and must coexist with fundamental principles of equality, particularly where exclusion implies inferiority.

Furthermore, it's unclear who would enforce and police such measures. How would you prohibit transgender men from using men's bathrooms?

Lambda Legal, an LGBTQ rights group is yet to issue a statement regarding any of this.

What do you think about the toilet bans?

Leave your comment below and share this story on social media.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Politics# Society# Lifestyle# Business# Science

Comments / 158

Published by

Bringing you the latest reports on current events, lifestyle, and money.

Miami, FL
44832 followers

More from Toni Koraza

Florida State

The New Year Brings Shocking Florida Laws. What Does It Mean for Floridians?

Florida leadership scheduled several laws that took effect starting January 1st. These measures focus on issues like toll relief, newborn healthcare, and the property insurance system.

Read full story
71 comments
Florida State

Republicans Dominate Florida as DeSantis Starts His Shocking Second Term

The Republican influence in the Sunshine State government has skyrocketed after the November elections. All Cabinet positions are now held by Republicans. The Florida House and Senate both won supermajorities. Basically, Republicans dominate Florida now.

Read full story
206 comments
Florida State

DeSantis Sparks Outrage with Plan to Tank "Woke" Companies

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced measures to reduce the share of “environmental, social and governance” (ESG) policies in Florida’s pension system. DeSantis said he was “asserting the authority of our constitutional system over ideological corporate power.”

Read full story
878 comments
Florida State

Health Experts Sound the Alarm on DeSantis' Controversial Probe

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis seems to be using every possible weapon in his arsenal to claim political fame. He's not afraid to use immigrants, health, or severe weather events to further his goals.

Read full story
79 comments
Florida State

DeSantis Makes History: How he Turned Florida Red in 2022

Republicans now officially have a new party superstar. And you know who I'm talking about. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis defeated Crist by more than 1.5 million votes and won 62 of the state's 67 counties. This was one of the strongest political moves in history. The so-called red wave happened in Florida but failed to happen elsewhere in the country.

Read full story
422 comments
Florida State

Ron DeSantis Shocks the Nation: Top Moments of 2022

The new Republican sweetheart is dominating the news cycle. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has proven to be one of the most prominent Republican leaders in the country. While he is yet to confirm his 2024 intentions, DeSantis is believed to be a top presidential candidate.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

DeSantis Under Fire as Democrat Calls for Transparency of His Legal Problems

DeSantis has been dominating the news cycle in 2022. And his pr stunts have attracted more than wanted attention. DeSantis is currently facing several legal issues. Governor Ron DeSantis’ political strategy has attracted national attention because of his ability to choose culture war themes and promote them with the help of a cooperative Florida Legislature.

Read full story
315 comments
Florida State

DeSantis Shocking School Plan Approved. What Does it Mean for Your Kids?

School boards are facing legal pressure to elect more conservatives among their ranks. The new Florida school plan is not based on merit or achievements but on personal politics.

Read full story
1063 comments
Florida State

DeSantis' Culture War Policies Exposed as Mere Political Stunts

People who go to court would want to win a lawsuit. This, however, is not how the critics of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis see his legal record. “Most people who go to court actually want to win,’’ said Bob Jarvis, a professor of law at Nova Southeastern University. “That is not DeSantis’ objective. He is all about winning the news cycle.”

Read full story
7 comments
Florida State

DeSantis Sparks Outrage with Probe into Florida Drag Show

Florida governor Ron DeSantis has picked up yet another battle with the LGBTQ+ community. The governor has called on the investigation of a Christmas drag show event in Fort Lauderdale after complaints about the alleged explicit performance marketed to children.

Read full story
650 comments
Florida State

You Won't Believe How Republicans Won Latino Vote in Florida

Latino vote swung right this time in Florida. Hundreds of thousands Floridians of Venezuelan, Cuban, and Puerto Rican descent flocked to vote for Republicans in the US midterm elections.

Read full story
437 comments

The Incredible Rise of Anti-Trump Movement: Why are Republicans Denouncing Ex-President

Republicans who believed Trump couldn't lead the party back to election successes have joined the small group of Republicans who never even supported the former president.

Read full story
9 comments
Florida State

DeSantis Strongly Opposes the New Marriage Act. What Does it Mean for Couples?

President Joe Biden's new executive order should protect all forms of marriage for consenting people. The new statute covers safeguards for interracial marriage that were decided in 1967's Loving v. Virginia, as well as some same-sex marriage rights granted in the Obergfell v. Hodges decision from 2015.

Read full story
11 comments
Florida State

The Coldest Cities in Florida: You Won't Believe How Cold They Get

Florida's subtropical climate has earned it the nickname "The Sunshine State." It features long, moderate winters and extremely hot summers. Typically, summertime temperatures vary from 87°C to 92°F.

Read full story
63 comments
Florida State

DeSantis' Risky Power Play: The Consequences of His Rule

With Christmas underway, we're again reminded Republican leadership couldn't care less about the vulnerable, poor, or immigrants. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has denied transgender medical care to some of society's most powerless social groups. He has not been alone in this, as Republicans around the nation embrace a diabolical counterattack against vulnerable groups of all sizes.

Read full story
27 comments
Florida State

DeSantis Makes Bold Move to Strengthen Conservative Influence on School Boards

DeSantis is trying hard to associate the word freedom with the word conservative. Either through clever PR stunts or influencing education, he's leaping ahead with his objectives.

Read full story
370 comments
Florida State

DeSantis Ignites Firestorms with Plan to Pass Permitless Gun Carry Law

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing for the passage of a bill that would allow gun owners to carry a weapon in public without a permit. However, since DeSantis took office, gun violence has been on a vertical rise. Will adding more guns to the mix make the situation any better? Who even cares?

Read full story
740 comments
Florida State

Florida to Close 2022 with the Highest Surplus in History. Find Out How

The greatest surplus in Florida history has been recorded. The Sunshine State reported a $21.8 billion surplus and lowered its debt by $1.3 billion in 2022, according to a recently published State Debt Report from the State of Florida Division of Bond Finance.

Read full story
49 comments
Florida State

You Won't Believe How DeSantis Plans to Confront Big Tech

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has frequently raged against tech companies like Apple and Google for overreaching and limiting free speech. Rage against tech companies has been a common trope among modern-day conservatives.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy