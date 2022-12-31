Health Experts Sound the Alarm on DeSantis' Controversial Probe

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis seems to be using every possible weapon in his arsenal to claim political fame. He's not afraid to use immigrants, health, or severe weather events to further his goals.

Your health. His gain

Health professionals are criticizing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' request for a grand jury probe of COVID-19 vaccines, in which he labels the ongoing vaccine campaign as "propaganda" by the Biden administration.

It's funny because that "propaganda" was omnipresent in the entire world. Over 180 countries have implemented restrictions to combat the spread of the disease.

Does Biden really have influence over the entire planet and his arch-enemies like Russia, China, and North Korea? If he had such influence, Biden would be the most badass leader on the planet. But that would be nothing short of impossible.

DeSantis needs your fear

DeSantis's request, according to doctors and public health experts, violates decades of the established protocol intended to ensure the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines and simply serves to fuel more anxiety about immunization.

The Florida Supreme Court approved DeSantis’ petition for a grand jury investigation. For which the governor described as a probe into “wrongdoing committed against Floridians related to the COVID-19 vaccine.”

The request was first made during a roundtable discussion the Florida governor held last week, during which he criticized federal COVID-19 guidance and denounced what he saw as the morality being linked to pandemic mitigation strategies like staying at home during the early stages of the outbreak and getting immunized once the shots become available later on, and scrutinized federal COVID-19 guidance as being a “huge political farce.”

“It is impossible to imagine that so many influential individuals came to this view on their own. Rather, it is likely that individuals and companies with an incentive to do so created these perceptions for financial gain,” DeSantis said.

Political gain over public health

Physicians and public health experts warned that DeSantis’ approach to denouncing the vaccines was flawed and detrimental to promoting public health.

Brian Castrucci, president and CEO of public health group the de Beaumont Foundation, said instead of protecting the lives of Floridians, DeSantis “appears to be focused on creating fear around vaccines that have been shown to be safe and effective.”

“These vaccines have been tested and scrutinized more than any other vaccine, and they continue to save lives. Vaccine safety is not a partisan issue, and attempting to make it one puts lives at risk,” Castrucci added.

What do you think about DeSantis going after public health?

