DeSantis Makes History: How he Turned Florida Red in 2022

Republicans now officially have a new party superstar. And you know who I'm talking about.

He kept on winning

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis defeated Crist by more than 1.5 million votes and won 62 of the state's 67 counties. This was one of the strongest political moves in history. The so-called red wave happened in Florida but failed to happen elsewhere in the country.

Although the Democrats gained control of the Senate and lost just nine seats in the House, they ultimately failed to stop Florida from swinging to the right.

DeSantis won the Sunshine State with the largest margin of any Florida governor in 40 years.

Winning over the Latino community

However, DeSantis' victory on November 8 was neither the consequence of last-minute campaigning nor a sudden change in Floridians' political preferences. Instead, DeSantis' victory on election night was the result of a meticulously planned strategy that was fueled by a multi-year push to win over Florida's Latino community.

Upon taking office, DeSantis led a shift in the party’s campaign strategy aimed at increasing Republican voter registration and turnout in Florida. Democrats have taken their voters for granted in Florida. Now they're paying for it.

Being ani-science was popular

After COVID-19 broke out, DeSantis positioned himself as a defender of civil freedoms, which helped the party's efforts to register voters.

DeSantis rejected the implementation of lockdowns, vaccine mandates, and mask restrictions in Florida despite an increasing case count and death toll. He also advocated for the reopening of businesses and schools, calling Florida "the freest state in the United States."

South and Central Americans who had come to Florida with their families to escape oppressive governments were drawn to DeSantis' pro-freedom rhetoric.

Democrats will need to fundamentally rethink their electoral approach in Florida if they want the state to turn once again. The Latino community in Florida, especially those who have historically supported Democrats, need to reconnect to Democratic ideals.

Otherwise, we can't call Florida a swing state anymore. And it's because of DeSantis.

What do you think about Ron DeSantis?

