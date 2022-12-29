DeSantis Shocking School Plan Approved. What Does it Mean for Your Kids?

Photo by Gage Skidmore

School boards are facing legal pressure to elect more conservatives among their ranks. The new Florida school plan is not based on merit or achievements but on personal politics.

As long as you're conservative

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has set up his blueprint for flipping school board seats during a training session in Orlando. School board members and potential candidates are supposed to learn from this session.

DeSantis hopes to build on his triumph in the midterm elections. One of his greatest assets has been Florida children, or more precisely, worried parents.

In a tweet, the governor promised to help school board candidates.

DeSantis criticized the teachers' unions' engagement in school board elections in an effort to oust them from areas like Hillsborough counties that have opposed the Republican agenda.

"In the past, nobody cared about these races; nobody was paying much attention to these races except the teachers' unions," DeSantis said.

"They would fund the races and what happens is that you have under our state constitution, school board races have to be quote non-partisan, so you’re not allowed to run under a party label. So what the unions do, is they’ll go into like a conservative county like Sarasota or Lee or some of these places, and they’ll get behind a liberal candidate, and they’ll dress them up as if they’re reflecting the community’s values," he added.

Should schools be more political?

DeSantis committed to consulting with parents on matters of education and supporting candidates that "believe in what we believe."

According to Stephanie Busin, a Hendry County District 4 school board member who had DeSantis' support and had "ringside seats" to the Freedom Blueprint, more than 200 people attended the workshop.

Following his endorsement of 30 candidates for the school board who shared his priorities, DeSantis' pro-parent platform seemed to be realized in wins on the board of education.

This move can only make schools even more political. However, the true goal should be ridding schools of extreme political leaning and hyper-political teachers.

