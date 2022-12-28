DeSantis Sparks Outrage with Probe into Florida Drag Show

Photo by Photo by: Gage Skidmore

Florida governor Ron DeSantis has picked up yet another battle with the LGBTQ+ community.

The governor has called on the investigation of a Christmas drag show event in Fort Lauderdale after complaints about the alleged explicit performance marketed to children.

Was the show ever marketed to children?

The event was part of a national tour for "A Drag Queen Christmas" allegedly featuring sexually provocative content and expressions, like "t-ts in a box" and lewd dances.

Press secretary Bryan Griffin said the Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) is actively investigating the matter, including video footage and photographs from the event.

"Exposing children to ****** explicit activity is a crime in Florida, and such action violates the Department’s licensing standards for operating a business and holding a liquor license," Griffin said in a statement.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) will be informed of any evidence acquired for possible criminal culpability, according to the statement.

"The Department frequently conducts investigations into these matters upon tips provided by the public, and we thank the public for continuing to bring attention to these incidents. Investigations of such allegations will remain a priority for the Department and, indeed, are ongoing," the statement added.

Throughout his tenure in office, DeSantis has been a conservative fighter on a number of cultural fronts. He enacted legislation prohibiting the teaching of critical race theory in public schools, prohibited the public administration of vaccine mandates, and prohibited the teaching of gender ideology to young primary school students.

DeSantis, who easily won reelection in November, is viewed as a potential 2024 presidential contender. Even though the former President Donald Trump still enjoys strong support from Republicans, the Florida governor currently leads Trump in a head-to-head comparison, based on a recent Wall Street Journal survey.

