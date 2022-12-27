You Won't Believe How Republicans Won Latino Vote in Florida

Photo by Prachatai

Latino vote swung right this time in Florida.

Hundreds of thousands Floridians of Venezuelan, Cuban, and Puerto Rican descent flocked to vote for Republicans in the US midterm elections.

The turnout was massive. Districts like Miami-Dade County stopped being a Democratic bastion first time in 20 years.

Latino vote turned the tide

Governor Ron DeSantis was re-elected by at least 56% of Florida's Latino population , including 68% of Cubans and 53% of "other Hispanics."

These figures showed a turn away from the Democrats, which President Joe Biden's party did not anticipate. Democratic strategists presumed that younger Hispanic and new American generations would support the party of Barack Obama while an older group of Cuban exiles would probably vote Republican.

But the outcomes indicate that in Florida, this assumption was wrong.

According to Jaime Florez, director of Hispanic communications from the Republican National Committee (RNC), DeSantis's positions on subjects like the pandemic or education have been essential in winning Latino support. His poll numbers were unaffected by his brutal handling of the migration problem; in fact, it might have improved them.

“What [President Ronald] Reagan used to say has come true: Latinos are Republicans, but they still don’t know it!” said Florez.

Democrats dubbed it a "political trick" after DeSantis brought a plane full of Venezuelan refugees to Martha's Vineyard, a popular vacation destination in Democratic-led Massachusetts, but many people believed them. DeSantis is now facing his 3rd consecutive trial on this matter. However, it has done little to nothing to diminish his popularity.

Foreign policy is another factor contributing to the change in Hispanic voting in Florida. Many people who have escaped the left-wing autocracies in Nicaragua, Cuba, and Venezuela believe that the Democratic Party is unwilling to challenge these governments.

DeSantis has done a terrific job by associating Democrats in the USA with the oppressive regimes of said countries. Floridians now associate Joe Biden with Daniel Ortega, Miguel Díaz-Canel, or other left-wing extremist leaders.

