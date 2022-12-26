The Incredible Rise of Anti-Trump Movement: Why are Republicans Denouncing Ex-President

Photo by Alisdare Hickson

Republicans who believed Trump couldn't lead the party back to election successes have joined the small group of Republicans who never even supported the former president.

This group has grown exponentially in post-midterm America .

Trump's Republicans initially supported the former president, disregarding his antics as long as he was lowering taxes, nominating conservative judges, and, most significantly, winning elections.

Trump hasn't done either of these things in a long time. And now, America is left only with Trump's dark side - disrespectful childishness. And people are not buying it anymore.

The Damage to the Republican Party

The Republican Party significantly underperformed in this month's midterm elections, and more Republican leaders blame Trump for this underperformance.

Anti-Trump Republicans once referred to themselves as Never Trumpers. The larger, more recent group has adopted the moniker Never Again Trumpers, and they are becoming more influential.

“I’m proud of the accomplishments — of the tax reform, the deregulation, and criminal justice reform,” said Paul Ryan, the last Republican House speaker and the man who gave the name to the new movement.

“I’m really excited about the judges we got on the bench, not just the Supreme Court, but throughout the judiciary. But I am a Never Again Trumper . Why? Because I want to win, and we lose with Trump. It was really clear to us in ’18, in ’20, and now in 2022.”

The biggest loser

Rising Republican star Florida governor Ron DeSantis's silence on the brash tycoon has been notable.

In the latest Harvard CAPS-Harris survey, a majority of respondents believed Trump was the biggest loser in the midterms, while DeSantis was seen as having had the best night.

“Month after month, DeSantis has been rising, and now, he is cutting significantly into Trump,” Mark Penn, the co-director of the poll, told The Hill newspaper.

“If they both run, this will be quite a race, and Trump could well lose.”

Trump could well damage any prospects of DeSantis winning. Trump himself is the best thing that happened to Democrats since harsh abortion laws were passed by conservative judges.

The Republican party is trying to cater to its most extreme elements in the hope those people will come out and vote in the upcoming elections. However, they might alienate the increasingly moderate conservatives this way.

What do you think about the Never Again Trumper movement?

What do you think about the Never Again Trumper movement?