DeSantis Strongly Opposes the New Marriage Act. What Does it Mean for Couples?

Photo by Nenad Stojkovic

President Joe Biden's new executive order should protect all forms of marriage for consenting people.

The new statute covers safeguards for interracial marriage that were decided in 1967's Loving v. Virginia, as well as some same-sex marriage rights granted in the Obergfell v. Hodges decision from 2015.

However, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is coming strongly after Biden's latest decision.

No need for new legislation, says DeSantis

In an interview, DeSantis said there was “no need” for the Respect for Marriage Act.

“I think they’re raising valid concerns,” DeSantis said about criticism of the legislation. “Was interracial marriage even being debated in this country? Nobody’s talking about that.”

In remarks made in the Dobbs decision, which overruled Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas urged reviewing other rulings, including the legalization of gay marriage. Thomas, who is married to a person of another race, left off interracial marriage from the list of instances he urged the court to reevaluate even though the case was at least partially decided on a different basis than the decision regarding gay marriage and the other cases Thomas mentioned.

DeSantis diverted swiftly from interracial marriages to religious freedom, alluding to same-sex unions.

“They’re using the power, I think, of the federal government in ways that absolutely will put religious institutions in difficult spots if you have people who are so inclined to be very aggressive against that,” DeSantis said, not offering specifics.

“I don’t think — there certainly was no need to do this. I do think those [critics'] concerns are valid,” he added.

While religious institutions and individual states can refuse to perform gay marriages. However, individual states must recognize other states’ marriage certificates.

What do you think about DeSantis' opinion on the Respect for Marriage act?

Leave your comment below and share this story on social media.