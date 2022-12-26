DeSantis Strongly Opposes the New Marriage Act. What Does it Mean for Couples?

Toni Koraza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12vQA8_0jucUtGv00
Photo byNenad Stojkovic

President Joe Biden's new executive order should protect all forms of marriage for consenting people.

The new statute covers safeguards for interracial marriage that were decided in 1967's Loving v. Virginia, as well as some same-sex marriage rights granted in the Obergfell v. Hodges decision from 2015.

However, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is coming strongly after Biden's latest decision.

No need for new legislation, says DeSantis

In an interview, DeSantis said there was “no need” for the Respect for Marriage Act.

“I think they’re raising valid concerns,” DeSantis said about criticism of the legislation. “Was interracial marriage even being debated in this country? Nobody’s talking about that.”

In remarks made in the Dobbs decision, which overruled Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas urged reviewing other rulings, including the legalization of gay marriage. Thomas, who is married to a person of another race, left off interracial marriage from the list of instances he urged the court to reevaluate even though the case was at least partially decided on a different basis than the decision regarding gay marriage and the other cases Thomas mentioned.

DeSantis diverted swiftly from interracial marriages to religious freedom, alluding to same-sex unions.

“They’re using the power, I think, of the federal government in ways that absolutely will put religious institutions in difficult spots if you have people who are so inclined to be very aggressive against that,” DeSantis said, not offering specifics.

“I don’t think — there certainly was no need to do this. I do think those [critics'] concerns are valid,” he added.

While religious institutions and individual states can refuse to perform gay marriages. However, individual states must recognize other states’ marriage certificates.

What do you think about DeSantis' opinion on the Respect for Marriage act?

Leave your comment below and share this story on social media.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Society# Lifestyle# Business# Science# Politics

Comments / 11

Published by

Bringing you the latest reports on current events, lifestyle, and money.

Miami, FL
44479 followers

More from Toni Koraza

Florida State

DeSantis Shocking School Plan Approved. What Does it Mean for Your Kids?

School boards are facing legal pressure to elect more conservatives among their ranks. The new Florida school plan is not based on merit or achievements but on personal politics.

Read full story
820 comments
Florida State

DeSantis' Culture War Policies Exposed as Mere Political Stunts

People who go to court would want to win a lawsuit. This, however, is not how the critics of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis see his legal record. “Most people who go to court actually want to win,’’ said Bob Jarvis, a professor of law at Nova Southeastern University. “That is not DeSantis’ objective. He is all about winning the news cycle.”

Read full story
7 comments
Florida State

DeSantis Sparks Outrage with Probe into Florida Drag Show

Florida governor Ron DeSantis has picked up yet another battle with the LGBTQ+ community. The governor has called on the investigation of a Christmas drag show event in Fort Lauderdale after complaints about the alleged explicit performance marketed to children.

Read full story
626 comments
Florida State

You Won't Believe How Republicans Won Latino Vote in Florida

Latino vote swung right this time in Florida. Hundreds of thousands Floridians of Venezuelan, Cuban, and Puerto Rican descent flocked to vote for Republicans in the US midterm elections.

Read full story
431 comments

The Incredible Rise of Anti-Trump Movement: Why are Republicans Denouncing Ex-President

Republicans who believed Trump couldn't lead the party back to election successes have joined the small group of Republicans who never even supported the former president.

Read full story
7 comments
Florida State

The Coldest Cities in Florida: You Won't Believe How Cold They Get

Florida's subtropical climate has earned it the nickname "The Sunshine State." It features long, moderate winters and extremely hot summers. Typically, summertime temperatures vary from 87°C to 92°F.

Read full story
63 comments
Florida State

DeSantis' Risky Power Play: The Consequences of His Rule

With Christmas underway, we're again reminded Republican leadership couldn't care less about the vulnerable, poor, or immigrants. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has denied transgender medical care to some of society's most powerless social groups. He has not been alone in this, as Republicans around the nation embrace a diabolical counterattack against vulnerable groups of all sizes.

Read full story
27 comments
Florida State

DeSantis Makes Bold Move to Strengthen Conservative Influence on School Boards

DeSantis is trying hard to associate the word freedom with the word conservative. Either through clever PR stunts or influencing education, he's leaping ahead with his objectives.

Read full story
370 comments
Florida State

DeSantis Ignites Firestorms with Plan to Pass Permitless Gun Carry Law

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing for the passage of a bill that would allow gun owners to carry a weapon in public without a permit. However, since DeSantis took office, gun violence has been on a vertical rise. Will adding more guns to the mix make the situation any better? Who even cares?

Read full story
733 comments
Florida State

Florida to Close 2022 with the Highest Surplus in History. Find Out How

The greatest surplus in Florida history has been recorded. The Sunshine State reported a $21.8 billion surplus and lowered its debt by $1.3 billion in 2022, according to a recently published State Debt Report from the State of Florida Division of Bond Finance.

Read full story
49 comments
Florida State

You Won't Believe How DeSantis Plans to Confront Big Tech

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has frequently raged against tech companies like Apple and Google for overreaching and limiting free speech. Rage against tech companies has been a common trope among modern-day conservatives.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

DeSantis to Make Major Changes to Property Insurance. What does It mean for Homeowners?

Property insurance has been a painful part of Florida's story. However, Florida leadership has now introduced major changes to property insurance after insurance companies fled the state earlier this year, leaving millions without proper coverage.

Read full story
312 comments
Florida State

DeSantis's Top Reelection Donors Revealed: Who Owns Florida Leadership?

Ron DeSantis's reelection victory was nothing short of spectacular. The governor won in a landslide re-election in November and was supported by almost 66,000 donations rolled in from across the country.

Read full story
346 comments
Florida State

DeSantis to Make Major Toll Changes. What It Means for Drivers?

Florida tolls are about to change. Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill offering relief to frequent commuters and families using toll roads across the Sunshine State. The signed Senate Bill 6A, establishing the Toll Relief Program through the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), will provide toll rebates to commuters who use their transponder 35 or more times in a month and will receive a 50% toll credit to their account. According to DeSantis, this guarantees that Floridians, not tourists, will profit from the refund scheme.

Read full story
136 comments
Florida State

You Won't Believe Why DeSantis is Being Sued Again

Photo by: Matt JohnsonPhoto byPhoto by: Matt Johnson. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is being sued for the 4th time over the migrant-relocation program. The flights took place almost three months ago. And Governor DeSantis is facing yet another lawsuit over the relocation of migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard.

Read full story
729 comments
Florida State

Florida to Make a Major Change for Homeowners. Will You be Affected?

The Florida state Legislature approved on Wednesday a bill requiring hundreds of thousands of Florida property owners to buy flood insurance. It is the nation’s first mandate of its sort.

Read full story
200 comments
Florida State

DeSantis Shocks Nation with Demand for Court Investigation into Vaccines

Florida governor is at it again. Ron DeSantis declared on Tuesday that he would ask the state’s highest court to call a grand jury to look into “any and all wrongdoing” regarding the Covid-19 vaccinations. He’s adamant about pursuing the idea of vaccines being unsafe.

Read full story
288 comments
Florida State

You Won't Believe Why DeSantis Hasn't Announced His 2024 Plans

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has bolstered his position as a strong contender for the Republican Party’s presidential nomination in 2024. He's become a rising star among the conservative ranks. Many believe DeSantis embodies everything good about Trump, minus the baggage, outrage, and public fiascos.

Read full story
733 comments
Florida State

DeSantis to Limit Protests at Florida’s Capitol

Ron DeSantis is moving one step forward in limiting civil liberties. Floridians are not taking it lightly. Dozens of protesters gathered to oppose a rule proposed by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration that would limit how protests can be held in Florida’s Capitol Complex, citing a potential violation of free speech rights and other constitutional liberties.

Read full story
196 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy