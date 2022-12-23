DeSantis Ignites Firestorms with Plan to Pass Permitless Gun Carry Law

Photo by Gilbert Mercier

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing for the passage of a bill that would allow gun owners to carry a weapon in public without a permit.

However, since DeSantis took office, gun violence has been on a vertical rise. Will adding more guns to the mix make the situation any better? Who even cares?

The Second Amendment Warriors

Given that several influential senators are supporting DeSantis' promise to implement the change during the upcoming legislative session, the change to Florida's gun laws appears to be a done deal.

Before March's normal legislative session, according to House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell, the gun laws will likely change.

“I’m very concerned about this potential legislation because I do think it would make our communities less safe,” said Driskell, a Democrat from Hillsborough County. “It wouldn’t surprise me if we saw a special session on this prior to the regular session.”

The current Florida law mandates that gun owners obtain a concealed weapons permit in order to carry their weapon in public, but not to acquire or own a handgun.

Considering that Republicans presently hold a supermajority in the legislature, the passage of such legislation allowing residents to carry concealed guns without a permit is guaranteed.

Many expect DeSantis will make a presidential bid in 2024, so if he wants to get this law done, he might try to do it sooner rather than later.

DeSantis running for president

His run would oblige him to step down from the governor post unless Florida lawmakers change the law. Florida’s top Republican leaders have already said they are willing to change state laws to pave the way for DeSantis’ national ambition. It seems like the entirety of Florida wants DeSantis to run for president.

