DeSantis Ignites Firestorms with Plan to Pass Permitless Gun Carry Law

Toni Koraza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12eAuG_0jsOA6qL00
Photo byGilbert Mercier

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing for the passage of a bill that would allow gun owners to carry a weapon in public without a permit.

However, since DeSantis took office, gun violence has been on a vertical rise. Will adding more guns to the mix make the situation any better? Who even cares?

The Second Amendment Warriors

Given that several influential senators are supporting DeSantis' promise to implement the change during the upcoming legislative session, the change to Florida's gun laws appears to be a done deal.

Before March's normal legislative session, according to House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell, the gun laws will likely change.

“I’m very concerned about this potential legislation because I do think it would make our communities less safe,” said Driskell, a Democrat from Hillsborough County. “It wouldn’t surprise me if we saw a special session on this prior to the regular session.”

The current Florida law mandates that gun owners obtain a concealed weapons permit in order to carry their weapon in public, but not to acquire or own a handgun.

Considering that Republicans presently hold a supermajority in the legislature, the passage of such legislation allowing residents to carry concealed guns without a permit is guaranteed.

Many expect DeSantis will make a presidential bid in 2024, so if he wants to get this law done, he might try to do it sooner rather than later.

DeSantis running for president

His run would oblige him to step down from the governor post unless Florida lawmakers change the law. Florida’s top Republican leaders have already said they are willing to change state laws to pave the way for DeSantis’ national ambition. It seems like the entirety of Florida wants DeSantis to run for president.

What do you think about the latest law changes?

Leave your comment below and share this story on social media.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Politics# Society# Lifestyle# Business# Science

Comments / 729

Published by

Bringing you the latest reports on current events, lifestyle, and money.

Miami, FL
44296 followers

More from Toni Koraza

Florida State

You Won't Believe How Republicans Won Latino Vote in Florida

Latino vote swung right this time in Florida. Hundreds of thousands Floridians of Venezuelan, Cuban, and Puerto Rican descent flocked to vote for Republicans in the US midterm elections.

Read full story
313 comments

The Incredible Rise of Anti-Trump Movement: Why are Republicans Denouncing Ex-President

Republicans who believed Trump couldn't lead the party back to election successes have joined the small group of Republicans who never even supported the former president.

Read full story
5 comments
Florida State

DeSantis Strongly Opposes the New Marriage Act. What Does it Mean for Couples?

President Joe Biden's new executive order should protect all forms of marriage for consenting people. The new statute covers safeguards for interracial marriage that were decided in 1967's Loving v. Virginia, as well as some same-sex marriage rights granted in the Obergfell v. Hodges decision from 2015.

Read full story
10 comments
Florida State

The Coldest Cities in Florida: You Won't Believe How Cold They Get

Florida's subtropical climate has earned it the nickname "The Sunshine State." It features long, moderate winters and extremely hot summers. Typically, summertime temperatures vary from 87°C to 92°F.

Read full story
63 comments
Florida State

DeSantis' Risky Power Play: The Consequences of His Rule

With Christmas underway, we're again reminded Republican leadership couldn't care less about the vulnerable, poor, or immigrants. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has denied transgender medical care to some of society's most powerless social groups. He has not been alone in this, as Republicans around the nation embrace a diabolical counterattack against vulnerable groups of all sizes.

Read full story
23 comments
Florida State

DeSantis Makes Bold Move to Strengthen Conservative Influence on School Boards

DeSantis is trying hard to associate the word freedom with the word conservative. Either through clever PR stunts or influencing education, he's leaping ahead with his objectives.

Read full story
370 comments
Florida State

Florida to Close 2022 with the Highest Surplus in History. Find Out How

The greatest surplus in Florida history has been recorded. The Sunshine State reported a $21.8 billion surplus and lowered its debt by $1.3 billion in 2022, according to a recently published State Debt Report from the State of Florida Division of Bond Finance.

Read full story
49 comments
Florida State

You Won't Believe How DeSantis Plans to Confront Big Tech

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has frequently raged against tech companies like Apple and Google for overreaching and limiting free speech. Rage against tech companies has been a common trope among modern-day conservatives.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

DeSantis to Make Major Changes to Property Insurance. What does It mean for Homeowners?

Property insurance has been a painful part of Florida's story. However, Florida leadership has now introduced major changes to property insurance after insurance companies fled the state earlier this year, leaving millions without proper coverage.

Read full story
205 comments
Florida State

DeSantis's Top Reelection Donors Revealed: Who Owns Florida Leadership?

Ron DeSantis's reelection victory was nothing short of spectacular. The governor won in a landslide re-election in November and was supported by almost 66,000 donations rolled in from across the country.

Read full story
346 comments
Florida State

DeSantis to Make Major Toll Changes. What It Means for Drivers?

Florida tolls are about to change. Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill offering relief to frequent commuters and families using toll roads across the Sunshine State. The signed Senate Bill 6A, establishing the Toll Relief Program through the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), will provide toll rebates to commuters who use their transponder 35 or more times in a month and will receive a 50% toll credit to their account. According to DeSantis, this guarantees that Floridians, not tourists, will profit from the refund scheme.

Read full story
136 comments
Florida State

You Won't Believe Why DeSantis is Being Sued Again

Photo by: Matt JohnsonPhoto byPhoto by: Matt Johnson. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is being sued for the 4th time over the migrant-relocation program. The flights took place almost three months ago. And Governor DeSantis is facing yet another lawsuit over the relocation of migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard.

Read full story
724 comments
Florida State

Florida to Make a Major Change for Homeowners. Will You be Affected?

The Florida state Legislature approved on Wednesday a bill requiring hundreds of thousands of Florida property owners to buy flood insurance. It is the nation’s first mandate of its sort.

Read full story
200 comments
Florida State

DeSantis Shocks Nation with Demand for Court Investigation into Vaccines

Florida governor is at it again. Ron DeSantis declared on Tuesday that he would ask the state’s highest court to call a grand jury to look into “any and all wrongdoing” regarding the Covid-19 vaccinations. He’s adamant about pursuing the idea of vaccines being unsafe.

Read full story
288 comments
Florida State

You Won't Believe Why DeSantis Hasn't Announced His 2024 Plans

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has bolstered his position as a strong contender for the Republican Party’s presidential nomination in 2024. He's become a rising star among the conservative ranks. Many believe DeSantis embodies everything good about Trump, minus the baggage, outrage, and public fiascos.

Read full story
725 comments
Florida State

DeSantis to Limit Protests at Florida’s Capitol

Ron DeSantis is moving one step forward in limiting civil liberties. Floridians are not taking it lightly. Dozens of protesters gathered to oppose a rule proposed by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration that would limit how protests can be held in Florida’s Capitol Complex, citing a potential violation of free speech rights and other constitutional liberties.

Read full story
196 comments
Florida State

Florida Still a Top Destination for New House Buyers

Florida has been one of the top locations to relocate and start a new chapter. Newcomers are looking to buy a home in the Sunshine State despite the increasing interest rates, poor insurance, and rising home prices, according to a new Redfin report.

Read full story
7 comments
Florida State

DeSantis is "Trump incarnate", says Biden

The White House is unsure whether Biden would face Trump or his "incarnate" in 2024. If you're wondering who's incarnate, then look no further than Florida. Joe Biden recently called DeSantis "Donald Trump incarnate."

Read full story
369 comments
Florida State

DeSantis to Hold Vaccine Manufacturers "Accountable"

The vaccine drama persists among Republican leadership. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said his administration intends to hold vaccine manufacturers accountable for making false claims about the side effects of vaccines.

Read full story
89 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy