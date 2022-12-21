You Won't Believe How DeSantis Plans to Confront Big Tech

Toni Koraza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0weOsY_0jpreHSH00
Photo byPhoto by: Matt Johnson

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has frequently raged against tech companies like Apple and Google for overreaching and limiting free speech. Rage against tech companies has been a common trope among modern-day conservatives.

And Gov. DeSantis plans to take it a step further.

Two Republican strategists disclosed that DeSantis is thinking about refusing donations from major tech companies for his second inauguration next month in an effort to energize conservative activists eager to take on Silicon Valley.

Would big tech even donate to DeSantis?

Although rejecting their money would make conservative activists happy, it’s unclear how much is at risk. According to campaign finance reports, Silicon Valley did not contribute much to either of his two gubernatorial bids or his three previous campaigns for the House.

DeSantis’ inauguration team will release their raised donations to the Republican Party of Florida. For his first inauguration, a partial list of DeSantis’ donors was made public but did not mention the amount given. The donors included Disney, the GEO Group, and the Police Benevolent Association.

The same two strategists said DeSantis has not yet made a final decision on the donations.

Restricting First Amendment

DeSantis had long been promising to fight Silicon Valley. He took a stand against major platforms after they banned Trump’s account, even though it perpetuated dangerous misinformation and conspiracies.

A month after the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, the Florida governor announced that he would seek a new law aimed at limiting social media companies from censoring political candidates. But the law was unanimously rejected by a panel of a federal appeals court.

Trump-appointee Judge Kevin C. Newsom wrote that the Florida law would effectively restrict First Amendment protections.

“With minor exceptions, the government can’t tell a private person or entity what to say or how to say it,” Judge Newsom wrote.

What do you think about DeSantis’ plan to refuse big tech donations?

Leave your comment below and share this story on social media.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Politics# Society# Lifestyle# Business# Science

Comments / 2

Published by

Bringing you the latest reports on current events, lifestyle, and money.

Miami, FL
44247 followers

More from Toni Koraza

The Incredible Rise of Anti-Trump Movement: Why are Republicans Denouncing Ex-President

Republicans who believed Trump couldn't lead the party back to election successes have joined the small group of Republicans who never even supported the former president.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

DeSantis Strongly Opposes the New Marriage Act. What Does it Mean for Couples?

President Joe Biden's new executive order should protect all forms of marriage for consenting people. The new statute covers safeguards for interracial marriage that were decided in 1967's Loving v. Virginia, as well as some same-sex marriage rights granted in the Obergfell v. Hodges decision from 2015.

Read full story
4 comments
Florida State

The Coldest Cities in Florida: You Won't Believe How Cold They Get

Florida's subtropical climate has earned it the nickname "The Sunshine State." It features long, moderate winters and extremely hot summers. Typically, summertime temperatures vary from 87°C to 92°F.

Read full story
63 comments
Florida State

DeSantis' Risky Power Play: The Consequences of His Rule

With Christmas underway, we're again reminded Republican leadership couldn't care less about the vulnerable, poor, or immigrants. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has denied transgender medical care to some of society's most powerless social groups. He has not been alone in this, as Republicans around the nation embrace a diabolical counterattack against vulnerable groups of all sizes.

Read full story
19 comments
Florida State

DeSantis Makes Bold Move to Strengthen Conservative Influence on School Boards

DeSantis is trying hard to associate the word freedom with the word conservative. Either through clever PR stunts or influencing education, he's leaping ahead with his objectives.

Read full story
364 comments
Florida State

DeSantis Ignites Firestorms with Plan to Pass Permitless Gun Carry Law

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing for the passage of a bill that would allow gun owners to carry a weapon in public without a permit. However, since DeSantis took office, gun violence has been on a vertical rise. Will adding more guns to the mix make the situation any better? Who even cares?

Read full story
728 comments
Florida State

Florida to Close 2022 with the Highest Surplus in History. Find Out How

The greatest surplus in Florida history has been recorded. The Sunshine State reported a $21.8 billion surplus and lowered its debt by $1.3 billion in 2022, according to a recently published State Debt Report from the State of Florida Division of Bond Finance.

Read full story
49 comments
Florida State

DeSantis to Make Major Changes to Property Insurance. What does It mean for Homeowners?

Property insurance has been a painful part of Florida's story. However, Florida leadership has now introduced major changes to property insurance after insurance companies fled the state earlier this year, leaving millions without proper coverage.

Read full story
204 comments
Florida State

DeSantis's Top Reelection Donors Revealed: Who Owns Florida Leadership?

Ron DeSantis's reelection victory was nothing short of spectacular. The governor won in a landslide re-election in November and was supported by almost 66,000 donations rolled in from across the country.

Read full story
346 comments
Florida State

DeSantis to Make Major Toll Changes. What It Means for Drivers?

Florida tolls are about to change. Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill offering relief to frequent commuters and families using toll roads across the Sunshine State. The signed Senate Bill 6A, establishing the Toll Relief Program through the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), will provide toll rebates to commuters who use their transponder 35 or more times in a month and will receive a 50% toll credit to their account. According to DeSantis, this guarantees that Floridians, not tourists, will profit from the refund scheme.

Read full story
136 comments
Florida State

You Won't Believe Why DeSantis is Being Sued Again

Photo by: Matt JohnsonPhoto byPhoto by: Matt Johnson. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is being sued for the 4th time over the migrant-relocation program. The flights took place almost three months ago. And Governor DeSantis is facing yet another lawsuit over the relocation of migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard.

Read full story
722 comments
Florida State

Florida to Make a Major Change for Homeowners. Will You be Affected?

The Florida state Legislature approved on Wednesday a bill requiring hundreds of thousands of Florida property owners to buy flood insurance. It is the nation’s first mandate of its sort.

Read full story
200 comments
Florida State

DeSantis Shocks Nation with Demand for Court Investigation into Vaccines

Florida governor is at it again. Ron DeSantis declared on Tuesday that he would ask the state’s highest court to call a grand jury to look into “any and all wrongdoing” regarding the Covid-19 vaccinations. He’s adamant about pursuing the idea of vaccines being unsafe.

Read full story
288 comments
Florida State

You Won't Believe Why DeSantis Hasn't Announced His 2024 Plans

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has bolstered his position as a strong contender for the Republican Party’s presidential nomination in 2024. He's become a rising star among the conservative ranks. Many believe DeSantis embodies everything good about Trump, minus the baggage, outrage, and public fiascos.

Read full story
720 comments
Florida State

DeSantis to Limit Protests at Florida’s Capitol

Ron DeSantis is moving one step forward in limiting civil liberties. Floridians are not taking it lightly. Dozens of protesters gathered to oppose a rule proposed by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration that would limit how protests can be held in Florida’s Capitol Complex, citing a potential violation of free speech rights and other constitutional liberties.

Read full story
196 comments
Florida State

Florida Still a Top Destination for New House Buyers

Florida has been one of the top locations to relocate and start a new chapter. Newcomers are looking to buy a home in the Sunshine State despite the increasing interest rates, poor insurance, and rising home prices, according to a new Redfin report.

Read full story
7 comments
Florida State

DeSantis is "Trump incarnate", says Biden

The White House is unsure whether Biden would face Trump or his "incarnate" in 2024. If you're wondering who's incarnate, then look no further than Florida. Joe Biden recently called DeSantis "Donald Trump incarnate."

Read full story
369 comments
Florida State

DeSantis to Hold Vaccine Manufacturers "Accountable"

The vaccine drama persists among Republican leadership. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said his administration intends to hold vaccine manufacturers accountable for making false claims about the side effects of vaccines.

Read full story
89 comments
Florida State

"DeSantis endorsed a bunch of losers," says DNC

Governor Ron DeSantis has been building up a "blueprint" for future conservative governance. However, the Democratic opposition is drawing attention to numerous dubious endorsements in the concluded election cycle, particularly in the Georgia Senate contest on Tuesday.

Read full story
93 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy