You Won't Believe How DeSantis Plans to Confront Big Tech

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has frequently raged against tech companies like Apple and Google for overreaching and limiting free speech. Rage against tech companies has been a common trope among modern-day conservatives.

And Gov. DeSantis plans to take it a step further.

Two Republican strategists disclosed that DeSantis is thinking about refusing donations from major tech companies for his second inauguration next month in an effort to energize conservative activists eager to take on Silicon Valley.

Would big tech even donate to DeSantis?

Although rejecting their money would make conservative activists happy, it’s unclear how much is at risk. According to campaign finance reports, Silicon Valley did not contribute much to either of his two gubernatorial bids or his three previous campaigns for the House.

DeSantis’ inauguration team will release their raised donations to the Republican Party of Florida. For his first inauguration, a partial list of DeSantis’ donors was made public but did not mention the amount given. The donors included Disney, the GEO Group, and the Police Benevolent Association.

The same two strategists said DeSantis has not yet made a final decision on the donations.

Restricting First Amendment

DeSantis had long been promising to fight Silicon Valley. He took a stand against major platforms after they banned Trump’s account, even though it perpetuated dangerous misinformation and conspiracies.

A month after the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, the Florida governor announced that he would seek a new law aimed at limiting social media companies from censoring political candidates. But the law was unanimously rejected by a panel of a federal appeals court.

Trump-appointee Judge Kevin C. Newsom wrote that the Florida law would effectively restrict First Amendment protections.

“With minor exceptions, the government can’t tell a private person or entity what to say or how to say it,” Judge Newsom wrote.

