DeSantis to Make Major Toll Changes. What It Means for Drivers?

Florida tolls are about to change.

Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill offering relief to frequent commuters and families using toll roads across the Sunshine State.

The signed Senate Bill 6A, establishing the Toll Relief Program through the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), will provide toll rebates to commuters who use their transponder 35 or more times in a month and will receive a 50% toll credit to their account. According to DeSantis, this guarantees that Floridians, not tourists, will profit from the refund scheme.

Tourist rates won't change

“Tourists are still going to pay the same,” DeSantis said. “We want our folks that are working every day to be able to benefit.”

The Toll Relief Program starts on January 1, 2023, and will run through December 31, 2023.

About 1.2 million drivers are expected to benefit from this campaign. The state expects to spend $500 million on rebates the following year. Over the course of the year, commuters should save an average of almost $400. This is enough money for some families to buy food for a month or pay other bills.

During a special session intended to address property insurance concerns and a property tax credit for persons whose homes were rendered uninhabitable during Hurricane Ian, the measure approving them was enacted on Wednesday.

“I promised Floridians that I would find additional ways to provide toll relief for Florida families,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “With this legislation, we are keeping that promise to help hardworking families keep more money in their pockets. I applaud the Florida Legislature for prioritizing this during the special session.”

All in all, it seems like some roads will get less expensive for Florida commuters next year.

What do you think about the new toll relief program?

