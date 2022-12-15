You Won't Believe Why DeSantis Hasn't Announced His 2024 Plans

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has bolstered his position as a strong contender for the Republican Party’s presidential nomination in 2024.

He's become a rising star among the conservative ranks. Many believe DeSantis embodies everything good about Trump, minus the baggage, outrage, and public fiascos.

However, DeSantis has been abstaining from announcing his 2024 run.

Here are several reasons why DeSantis has not announced his plans yet.

An Early Open Warfare with Trump

Donald Trump has already announced his intention to run for the presidency.

He has come out with an attack line against DeSantis, labeling him Ron "DeSanctimonious." The governor has avoided commenting on the attacks, dismissing them as “just noise.” DeSantis rarely mentions the former president now.

Michael McDonald, a political scientist at the University of Florida, believes DeSantis is learning from the candidate who defeated Trump and focusing on issues rather than personal attacks.

"And DeSantis in some ways is fashioning himself out of the...mold of Sleepy Joe Biden, somebody who's not throwing firebombs, someone who's just more focused on policy," McDonald said.

Early frontrunners might not be favored

Early presidential frontrunners haven't always fared well throughout history.

Scott Walker, a well-liked former Republican governor of Wisconsin, is a good example. Prior to the 2016 presidential election, he was a frontrunner until Trump himself forced him out of the race.

The Need to Amend Florida law

Laws and regulations might be the biggest reason behind DeSantis' actions.

DeSantis' decision to run for president while still serving as governor will probably necessitate an amendment to Florida law. Currently, Florida requires state officeholders to resign from their jobs before running for a federal position.

And DeSantis is eyeing to change these laws soon.

However, DeSantis has been getting ready for the presidential race regardless. One of the early signs is the release of his autobiography, “The Courage to Be Free.” This is the story of a governor who "has fought —and won—battle after battle, defeating not just opposition from the political left, but a barrage of hostile media coverage proclaiming the end of the world."

DeSantis is the true embodiment of the Republican right.

Do you want DeSantis to run for president?

Leave your comment below and share this story on social media.

