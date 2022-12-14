DeSantis to Limit Protests at Florida’s Capitol

Photo by Photo by: Fibonacci Blue

Ron DeSantis is moving one step forward in limiting civil liberties.

Floridians are not taking it lightly. Dozens of protesters gathered to oppose a rule proposed by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration that would limit how protests can be held in Florida’s Capitol Complex, citing a potential violation of free speech rights and other constitutional liberties.

Part of the state Department of Management Service’s proposal is to forbid activities or exhibits in the Capitol that are “harmful” to youngsters. While the wording of this prohibition sounds harmless, it packs something more sinister. Republicans seem to be using “youngsters” to limit your liberties.

Just look at the proposed rule.

“Because the Capitol Complex is often a destination for children learning about their state government, visual displays, sounds, and other actions that are harmful to minors” as defined in state law, “or which include gratuitous violence, or gore, are not permitted in any portion of the Capitol Complex that is not a traditional public forum,” the proposed rule said.

During the public hearing, numerous people and members of advocacy groups that frequently stage protests at the Capitol pushed back against the proposal.

The total control over the narrative

Rich Templin, director of politics and public policy for the Florida AFL-CIO, said he has spent decades in and around the Capitol, but there is “absolutely no reason for a change in this rule.”

“In 20 years, I’ve never seen the process stopped or impeded for any significant amount of time --- much to my chagrin, to be honest. I’ve never seen gore inside the Capitol Complex. I’ve never seen officers or staff hurt,” Templin said.

Templin added that he has led schoolchildren on tours of the Capitol building and has never encountered the problems the proposed rule aims to prevent.

The state Capitol has historically been a frequent site of protests.

Representatives from other organizations also oppose the proposal as having the potential to allow state leaders to suppress political enemies.

Earlier this year, the DeSantis administration banned protests outside Florida homes.

What do you think about this move?

