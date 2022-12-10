"DeSantis endorsed a bunch of losers," says DNC

Photo by Photo by: Matt Johnson

Governor Ron DeSantis has been building up a "blueprint" for future conservative governance.

However, the Democratic opposition is drawing attention to numerous dubious endorsements in the concluded election cycle, particularly in the Georgia Senate contest on Tuesday.

The leaked emails

The Democratic National Committee “War Room,” in an email entitled “YIKES: Ron DeSantis endorsed a bunch of losers,” discussed the ineffective endorsements of the Governor.

“After traversing the country to boost his own profile, DeSantis’s endorsees in key battleground states were roundly rejected,” the War Room said, pertaining to DeSantis’s ‘failed’ backing of Republican Herschel Walker “less than 24 hours before Walker’s historical defeat.”

Despite Georgia's proximity to the state and the potential for coverage in the Tallahassee media market, the governor chose not to travel for Walker. He did, however, travel for other candidates, the DNC noted.

“In the Grand Canyon State, DeSantis threw his weight behind election-denying extremists Kari Lake and Blake Masters, who called for a national abortion ban, before they were rejected by Arizona voters.”

As Lake continued to question the election outcome, Masters' loss in the Senate campaign turned out to be less contentious than Lake's loss in the governor's race. Her remarks, though, were noteworthy when DeSantis visited Arizona this summer.

Lake, who calls herself the “DeSantis of the West,” offered an odd endorsement of DeSantis.

“He’s got BDE. I call it Big DeSantis Energy. He’s got the same kind of BDE President Trump has,” Lake said.

Democrats highlighted similar unsuccessful DeSantis endorsements in Wisconsin, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Maine, and Pennsylvania.

The "red wave" didn't happen this time around. However, it would be unwise to underestimate Republican leadership at any given time. Democrats have been laughing at Trump before his 2016 victory. And they probably want to stay away from making the same mistake.

What do you think about DNC's comments?

Leave your comment below and share this story on social media.