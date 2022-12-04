Florida to Suffer More Wildfires in Early 2023

Toni Koraza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tup9A_0jWw1HAh00
Photo byPhoto by: US Fish and Wildlife Service Southeast Region

The Sunshine State seems to hardly get a break from extreme weather events.

Despite two devastating hurricanes that ravaged Florida in 2022, the elements are aligning for parts of the state to suffer more wildfires in 2023.

There is a probability of above-average wildfire potential to start in the new year along the Interstate 10 corridor and include the northern Peninsula and Southwest coast in the spring, according to the records recently released by the National Interagency Fire Center.

Along the I-95 corridor, the potential of active wildfire conditions is also anticipated to move further north and affect the coastal lowlands of Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina.

Around 80 percent of the nation is currently experiencing either abnormally dry or drought-like conditions, but thanks to long-range climate outlooks, forecasters can focus on driving attention to regions where drought relief does not appear likely in the coming months.

Droughts and the issues they bring forth are nothing new to the Sunshine State. According to emergency management, Florida experiences roughly 4,000 wildfires a year, destroying some 200,000 acres.

Severe droughts are currently weighing over much of the Florida Panhandle and seem to be expanding each week.

According to U.S. Drought Monitor, crop losses are anticipated, there are often water shortages, and water restrictions are imposed during a severe drought.

Communities at risk with these conditions include Pensacola, Panama City, and Tallahassee.

Meanwhile, a rare "triple-dip," La Niña, is currently affecting the entire planet and is anticipated to continue into 2023.

Until a significant weather pattern change provides for better rainfall prospects in the Southeast, the combination of already dry conditions and an anticipated lack of rainfall is predicted to increase fire hazard levels.

What do you think about the extreme weather events in Florida?

Leave your comment below and share this story on social media.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Society# Lifestyle# Business# Politics# Science

Comments / 9

Published by

Bringing you the latest reports on current events, lifestyle, and money.

Miami, FL
42941 followers

More from Toni Koraza

Florida State

Florida’s Tourism Alive Despite Inflation. But For How Long?

U.S. tourists have been driving Florida's tourism industry to record earnings while international travel struggles to achieve pre-pandemic levels, according to the recently released Q3 2022 report.

Read full story
Florida State

Do You Want DeSantis to Become Time Person of the Year?

Time magazine announced Monday that Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is being considered for their Person of the Year award. Last year, the said award was given to entrepreneur Elon Musk, the world’s richest man. Donald Trump had his moment on the cover of Time in 2016. And George W. Bush held the title twice, in 2000 and 2004.

Read full story
126 comments
Florida State

Trump Calls for Termination of the Constitution

If you think you’ve seen it all lately, then Donald Trump has another something for you. Former president Donald Trump has been calling for the “termination” of certain provisions of the Constitution on the back of his claims that the 2020 election was manipulated. Both parties jumped to criticize Trump following his statement on Truth Social.

Read full story
187 comments
Miami, FL

Miami Nightclubs suffer as Crypto Prices Tumble

Miami nightclubs have been a ‘‘home away from home" for crypto millionaires. They would easily splurge half a million dollars for a venue and bathe in top-shelf Champagne while the crypto party went on. Even the city mayor, Francis Suarez, was a big crypto enthusiast. He established MiamiCoin and bet heavily on its future. The future was right there, in Miami.

Read full story
6 comments
Florida State

Gearing up for 2024? DeSantis to Release Autobiography in February

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is set to release his autobiography in February next year amid speculation that he is preparing for the 2024 presidential campaign. DeSantis denies his ambition to run, but he’s acting as if he might go for it.

Read full story
5 comments
Florida State

How to Restore Florida Beaches Before the Next Hurricane?

Not only are Florida’s sandy beaches stunning, but they also contribute significantly to the state’s tourism-based economy. Besides being eye-catching scenery, Florida beaches serve as the first line of defense against hurricane-related storm surge flooding.

Read full story
20 comments
Florida State

Congress Must Intervene if Apple Bans Twitter, Says DeSantis

Twitter is at the center of controversy again. This time it’s getting its minute in Florida’s higher politics. Florida governor Ron DeSantis strongly believes that Congress should act ifApple bans Twitter from App Store.

Read full story
24 comments
Florida State

Florida to Create Special Committee to Fight Climate Change

Florida has become the battleground zero for climate change discussion. Environmental and community-based organizations are calling on the Florida legislature to form a special committee to address climate change and its severity.

Read full story
10 comments
Florida State

Owning a Beachfront Home? Watch Out for Storm Erosion

Florida is full of gorgeous parks, stunning ocean views, and lovely breezes, all of which make a living by the sea everyone's dream. There are dangers to this dream, though. And Climate change makes it worse.

Read full story
3 comments

The Story Behind the Name "Black Friday"

Once again, Americans have flocked to retail aisles to fight over widescreen TVs, gaming consoles, and stuff they barely want. What better way to celebrate Thanksgiving than demolishing your local Target?

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Climate Change to Drive Florida Exodus

Florida suffered one of the most extreme hurricane seasons on record this year. It was unpredictable, devastating, and deadly. Hurricane Ian tore the peninsula this September, wreaking havoc and leaving more than 100 people dead along its path. Hurricane Nicole was also destructive, making landfall in November for the first time in 36 years.

Read full story
188 comments
Florida State

Elon Musk to Support DeSantis if he Runs in 2024

Twitter billionaire Elon Musk announced his support for Florida governor Ron DeSantis should he run for president in 2024. Chief Tweet to support DeSantis in his bid to become commander-in-chief.

Read full story
9 comments
Florida State

What You Need to Know Before Moving to Florida

Florida is famous for its weather, diverse culture, and beautiful sights. It quickly became the place to be during the pandemic. However, life isn’t always rainbows and butterflies in the South. Most of Florida is extremely hot throughout the summer, crime rates are higher than the national average, and the state is particularly vulnerable to climate change. Americans are still flocking to Florida to get their time in the sunshine.

Read full story
695 comments
Florida State

How Republicans Won the Latino Vote in Florida

Democrats started reflecting on their defeat in Florida. Lack of funding from national groups, passive voter registration as compared to the aggressive strategy of the Republicans, and the questionable Democratic candidate were just some of the factors that played into the historic defeat in the 2022 elections.

Read full story
33 comments
Florida State

Florida Leaders to Avoid Saying "Climate Change"

Following Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, Florida’s new House Speaker and Senate President have pledged to do more to strengthen the state’s coastlines. Republican lawmakers, according to environmental groups, are omitting a crucial element of the puzzle: climate change.

Read full story
111 comments
Florida State

Florida Laws to Change if Desantis Runs for President

Florida’s top Republican leaders agreed to change state law to aid Governor Ron DeSantis’ presidential run in 2024. Both House Speaker Paul Renner (R-Palm Coast) and Senate President Kathleen Passidomo (R-Naples) said it would be a “good idea” to make it clear that DeSantis wouldn’t need to resign if he becomes the GOP nominee.

Read full story
455 comments
Florida State

DeSantis Waits for Trump to "Punch Himself Out" of 2024 Elections

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was reportedly waiting for former US President Donald Trump to “punch himself out” of the presidential race in 2024. DeSantis is yet to announce his bid for the GOP presidential nomination, but apparently, Trump already sees him as a rival and has been attacking him with criticisms. Trump allies also think DeSantis plants to run. Roger Stone has been publically criticizing DeSantis since April.

Read full story
68 comments
Florida State

How Much Does Florida Earn from the Gun Industry?

Photo byU.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC) Floridians are some of the biggest Second Amendment supporters. Owning a gun has been a staple of traditional American life since the dawn. While some Americans just use firearms for recreation, hunting, or home security, there are many gun aficionados who support the Second Amendment and load up on as many guns as they can.

Read full story
61 comments

Why Democrats Want Trump to Run in 2024

Former President Donald Trump announced his presidential run last week. This comes as no surprise, as Trump has been on a constant campaign ever since he left office in 2020. Political observers claim that by starting his campaign before anybody else, Trump is trying to get ahead of potential GOP rivals. While DeSantis and others are dealing with mid-terms, Trump can score early points for the 2024 elections.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy