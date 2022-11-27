What You Need to Know Before Moving to Florida

Toni Koraza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kOHaU_0jOw3xjp00
Photo byPhoto by Pom

Florida is famous for its weather, diverse culture, and beautiful sights. It quickly became the place to be during the pandemic.

However, life isn’t always rainbows and butterflies in the South. Most of Florida is extremely hot throughout the summer, crime rates are higher than the national average, and the state is particularly vulnerable to climate change. Americans are still flocking to Florida to get their time in the sunshine.

Let’s explore the benefits and drawbacks of living in Florida:

A diverse state

One of Florida’s greatest assets and defining characteristics is its diversity. On average, one in five Floridians was born in another state or country. The state has become well-known for its thriving culinary, music, and art scene because of its unique fusion of different cultures.

Timing is everything

The most popular times to move are during summer and spring. However, if you want to avoid the peak season, you may want to move during winter and fall instead.

Also, don’t forget to keep a close eye on the weather forecasts. The Florida hurricane season starts in early June and lasts all the way to late November.

Extreme humidity

According to the state’s climate center, Florida is the most humid place in the nation, with average dew points reaching 75 in the summer. High humidity levels aren’t always a bad thing, though. Florida’s native plants don’t need additional irrigation because of the humidity in Florida.

The threat of hurricanes is real

If you’re thinking about purchasing a home in Florida, don’t forget to get hurricane insurance. This kind of insurance might aid in paying for the expense of repairs after major weather events.

Additionally, keep in mind to stock up on essentials like flashlights, water, first aid kits, and battery-operated radios, as these can be useful when you must evacuate or if the electricity goes out.

The Sunshine State

Don’t forget to bring your sunglasses and stock up on high-SPF sunscreen if you are relocating to Florida. Although exposure to the sun has many health advantages, excessive sun exposure can cause skin cancer and UV-related damage to the eyes.

Moving to a new place can be difficult, but you can make it less stressful with some good research and planning. Start packing well in advance and ensure everything is set for your next destination.

Did we miss anything?

Leave your comment below and share this story on social media.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Lifestyle# Society# Business# Politics# Science

Comments / 600

Published by

Bringing you the latest reports on current events, lifestyle, and money.

Miami, FL
42627 followers

More from Toni Koraza

Florida State

Florida to Create Special Committee to Fight Climate Change

Florida has become the battleground zero for climate change discussion. Environmental and community-based organizations are calling on the Florida legislature to form a special committee to address climate change and its severity.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Owning a Beachfront Home? Watch Out for Storm Erosion

Florida is full of gorgeous parks, stunning ocean views, and lovely breezes, all of which make a living by the sea everyone's dream. There are dangers to this dream, though. And Climate change makes it worse.

Read full story
3 comments

The Story Behind the Name "Black Friday"

Once again, Americans have flocked to retail aisles to fight over widescreen TVs, gaming consoles, and stuff they barely want. What better way to celebrate Thanksgiving than demolishing your local Target?

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Climate Change to Drive Florida Exodus

Florida suffered one of the most extreme hurricane seasons on record this year. It was unpredictable, devastating, and deadly. Hurricane Ian tore the peninsula this September, wreaking havoc and leaving more than 100 people dead along its path. Hurricane Nicole was also destructive, making landfall in November for the first time in 36 years.

Read full story
181 comments
Florida State

Elon Musk to Support DeSantis if he Runs in 2024

Twitter billionaire Elon Musk announced his support for Florida governor Ron DeSantis should he run for president in 2024. Chief Tweet to support DeSantis in his bid to become commander-in-chief.

Read full story
7 comments
Florida State

How Republicans Won the Latino Vote in Florida

Democrats started reflecting on their defeat in Florida. Lack of funding from national groups, passive voter registration as compared to the aggressive strategy of the Republicans, and the questionable Democratic candidate were just some of the factors that played into the historic defeat in the 2022 elections.

Read full story
31 comments
Florida State

Florida Leaders to Avoid Saying "Climate Change"

Following Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, Florida’s new House Speaker and Senate President have pledged to do more to strengthen the state’s coastlines. Republican lawmakers, according to environmental groups, are omitting a crucial element of the puzzle: climate change.

Read full story
111 comments
Florida State

Florida Laws to Change if Desantis Runs for President

Florida’s top Republican leaders agreed to change state law to aid Governor Ron DeSantis’ presidential run in 2024. Both House Speaker Paul Renner (R-Palm Coast) and Senate President Kathleen Passidomo (R-Naples) said it would be a “good idea” to make it clear that DeSantis wouldn’t need to resign if he becomes the GOP nominee.

Read full story
447 comments
Florida State

DeSantis Waits for Trump to "Punch Himself Out" of 2024 Elections

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was reportedly waiting for former US President Donald Trump to “punch himself out” of the presidential race in 2024. DeSantis is yet to announce his bid for the GOP presidential nomination, but apparently, Trump already sees him as a rival and has been attacking him with criticisms. Trump allies also think DeSantis plants to run. Roger Stone has been publically criticizing DeSantis since April.

Read full story
68 comments
Florida State

How Much Does Florida Earn from the Gun Industry?

Photo byU.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC) Floridians are some of the biggest Second Amendment supporters. Owning a gun has been a staple of traditional American life since the dawn. While some Americans just use firearms for recreation, hunting, or home security, there are many gun aficionados who support the Second Amendment and load up on as many guns as they can.

Read full story
61 comments

Why Democrats Want Trump to Run in 2024

Former President Donald Trump announced his presidential run last week. This comes as no surprise, as Trump has been on a constant campaign ever since he left office in 2020. Political observers claim that by starting his campaign before anybody else, Trump is trying to get ahead of potential GOP rivals. While DeSantis and others are dealing with mid-terms, Trump can score early points for the 2024 elections.

Read full story
10 comments
Florida State

The Most Expensive Cities to Live in Florida

Florida is becoming the new go-to state in the country. With its desirable weather, stunning beaches, and world-renowned theme parks, settling in Florida has become a crucial stage of the American dream. In addition, Floridians enjoy low taxes, business pro-climate, and strong leadership.

Read full story
27 comments
Florida State

Trump's Blusters are "Just Noise," Says DeSantis

Florida governor and Republican star Ron DeSantis called Trump’s attacks “just noise.”. Former President Donald Trump continues to attack DeSantis in order to discourage him from potentially running in 2022.

Read full story
49 comments
Florida State

Florida has Become the Republican Stronghold

The Sunshine State was once considered the nation’s most important swing state. But with Ron DeSantis and Marco Rubio’s landslide victories, Florida now officially become Republican.

Read full story
179 comments
Florida State

Lara Trump Urges DeSantis to Avoid Running Against Donald Trump

When Trumps come after you, it’s usually the entire family. Lara Trump warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to avoid running against her father-in-law in 2024 and suggested that he should wait until the 2028 election for his potential presidential bid.

Read full story
235 comments
Florida State

“Are You Ready for Trump 2024?” Wonders Matt Gaetz

I don’t blame you if the title sounds like a WWE announcement. The phenomenon is real. Former President Donald Trump made an official announcement of his third run for the presidency. And everyone is falling out of their seats, calling for Trump to “drain the swamp.”

Read full story
42 comments
Florida State

DeSantis Praises the ‘Great Momentum’ of Republicans

Governor Ron DeSantis stated that he's excited by the "great momentum" that Republicans are experiencing, but he refused to comment on former President Donald Trump's official kickoff of his 2024 campaign.

Read full story
6 comments
Florida State

How DeSantis Charmed Florida

Florida is no longer a swing state. Ron DeSantis's historic landslide victory in the gubernatorial race put him on a direct collision course with former US president Donald Trump.

Read full story
101 comments
Florida State

DeSantis Still Mum on Trump’s Attacks

As the 2024 presidential election season heats up, Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has not publicly reacted to Trump’s bashing attacks. In a post on his social media site, Trump criticized DeSantis as “an average REPUBLICAN Governor with great Public Relations.”

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy