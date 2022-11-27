What You Need to Know Before Moving to Florida

Photo by Photo by Pom

Florida is famous for its weather, diverse culture, and beautiful sights. It quickly became the place to be during the pandemic.

However, life isn’t always rainbows and butterflies in the South. Most of Florida is extremely hot throughout the summer, crime rates are higher than the national average, and the state is particularly vulnerable to climate change. Americans are still flocking to Florida to get their time in the sunshine.

Let’s explore the benefits and drawbacks of living in Florida:

A diverse state

One of Florida’s greatest assets and defining characteristics is its diversity. On average, one in five Floridians was born in another state or country. The state has become well-known for its thriving culinary, music, and art scene because of its unique fusion of different cultures.

Timing is everything

The most popular times to move are during summer and spring. However, if you want to avoid the peak season, you may want to move during winter and fall instead.

Also, don’t forget to keep a close eye on the weather forecasts. The Florida hurricane season starts in early June and lasts all the way to late November.

Extreme humidity

According to the state’s climate center, Florida is the most humid place in the nation, with average dew points reaching 75 in the summer. High humidity levels aren’t always a bad thing, though. Florida’s native plants don’t need additional irrigation because of the humidity in Florida.

The threat of hurricanes is real

If you’re thinking about purchasing a home in Florida, don’t forget to get hurricane insurance. This kind of insurance might aid in paying for the expense of repairs after major weather events.

Additionally, keep in mind to stock up on essentials like flashlights, water, first aid kits, and battery-operated radios, as these can be useful when you must evacuate or if the electricity goes out.

The Sunshine State

Don’t forget to bring your sunglasses and stock up on high-SPF sunscreen if you are relocating to Florida. Although exposure to the sun has many health advantages, excessive sun exposure can cause skin cancer and UV-related damage to the eyes.

Moving to a new place can be difficult, but you can make it less stressful with some good research and planning. Start packing well in advance and ensure everything is set for your next destination.

