DeSantis Waits for Trump to "Punch Himself Out" of 2024 Elections

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was reportedly waiting for former US President Donald Trump to “ punch himself out ” of the presidential race in 2024.

DeSantis is yet to announce his bid for the GOP presidential nomination, but apparently, Trump already sees him as a rival and has been attacking him with criticisms. Trump allies also think DeSantis plants to run. Roger Stone has been publically criticizing DeSantis since April.

A Republican consultant shared that Trump’s announcement last Tuesday was “fairly irrelevant” to DeSantis. Re-elected Florida governor has been focusing on the Georgia runoff since his landslide victory.

For DeSantis, Trump has been nothing more than a distraction.

DeSantis over Trump

Stephen Lawson, a Georgia-based strategist who was communications director for DeSantis’ 2018 campaign, said that the “normal average Republican” is ready to support DeSantis over Trump.

Lawson also noted that Trump has a lot of baggage – the two impeachments, the classified White House documents he hid at Mar-a-Lago, the Jan. 6 insurrection, and the depressing GOP midterm results. Also, Trump seems like he cares for nothing but himself.

Trump has been criticizing DeSantis for months. He even called Florida governor “Ron DeSanctimonious,” among other things.

While the Republicans have been fighting to win the elections, Trump was out there campaigning for himself.

Trump’s loyalists may lose the plot if they see DeSantis run against the ex-president. They see it as blasphemy and disgrace. Some even say that DeSantis wouldn’t win the 2018 elections without Trump’s help.

Trump even asserted that he “fixed” the 2018 election in favor of DeSantis by ordering the FBI and Department of Justice to halt vote counting before he lost. Though, no evidence was presented to prove such a claim.

So far, DeSantis has not responded to any of Trump’s attacks. He’s been focusing on the health and progress of the Republican party.

What do you think about Trump going after DeSantis?

