How Much Does Florida Earn from the Gun Industry?

Toni Koraza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V1Hir_0jL4QcOY00
Photo byU.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

Floridians are some of the biggest Second Amendment supporters.

Owning a gun has been a staple of traditional American life since the dawn. While some Americans just use firearms for recreation, hunting, or home security, there are many gun aficionados who support the Second Amendment and load up on as many guns as they can.

The industry

Whether one gun or twenty, selling firearms in the United States is a lucrative business.

Compared with many other states, gun laws in Florida are fairly permissive. Residents need not have a permit to buy handguns, rifles, or shotguns.

According to the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), Americans purchased around 18.5 million weapons in 2021, the second-highest number ever for a single year and slightly less than the record-breaking 21 million in 2020.

Someone is making a lot of money. Thanks to these consecutive years of record-breaking gun sales, including certain states.

The firearms industry, whether directly or indirectly, accounts for a total of 22,332 jobs in Florida. There are 10,056 in firearm and ammunition manufacturing, sales, and distribution, while another 12,276 in supplier and ancillary industries. This is the third most among the 50 states.

The gun industry in the Sunshine State paid an average wage of $49,847 and generated around $259.7 million in federal business tax revenue in 2021.

Based on the data from the Firearm and Ammunition Industry Economic Impact report, the firearms industry contributed to 3.5 billion in output in Florida in 2021, when accounting for salaries and taxes as well as indirect contributions.

This is the third-highest contribution amount among states.

While the gun industry is turning over a lot of money in Florida, it isn't without major repercussions.

What do you think about the gun industry in Florida?

Leave your comment below and share this story on social media.

