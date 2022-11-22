Why Democrats Want Trump to Run in 2024

Photo by Photo by: Gage Skidmore

Former President Donald Trump announced his presidential run last week. This comes as no surprise, as Trump has been on a constant campaign ever since he left office in 2020.

Political observers claim that by starting his campaign before anybody else, Trump is trying to get ahead of potential GOP rivals. While DeSantis and others are dealing with mid-terms, Trump can score early points for the 2024 elections.

Giddy about facing Biden again

The news comes after many Republicans accused Trump of being responsible for the party’s poor performance in the midterms. A number of his well-known, hand-picked candidates fell short of expectations. Moderate Republicans could have won instead.

According to a Trump advisor, the Trump campaign is feeling “giddy” over the prospect of facing President Joe Biden again. Trump’s declaration, however, also energized the Democratic Party.

The second round

Biden has not given any statement about Trump’s candidacy, but in March, he said he would “be very fortunate if I had that same man running against me” in 2024.

For the Democrats, Trump is the perfect bogeyman. If Trump runs, it might motivate enough Democrats to show up and vote. He’s good for democracy, bizarrely.

“Promoting the more extreme and weaker GOP candidates” was one winning strategy for Democrats in the midterms, says Jim Geraghty from the National Review.

In 2016, Democrats and liberals convinced themselves that they should promote Trump on the belief that he couldn’t win and was too “too incompetent to hurt their interests” even if he won. Democrats’ strategy backfired then.

But what about this time?

“Democrats, truth be told, are now in a weird codependent relationship with Mr. Trump,” says Ruy Teixeira from The Wall Street Journal.

“They know — and they are correct in thinking this — that the craziness associated with him is their most effective point of attack against the Republican Party and its candidates.”

What do you think about Trump running in 2024?

