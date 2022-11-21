The Most Expensive Cities to Live in Florida

Florida is becoming the new go-to state in the country.

With its desirable weather, stunning beaches, and world-renowned theme parks, settling in Florida has become a crucial stage of the American dream. In addition, Floridians enjoy low taxes, business pro-climate, and strong leadership.

The Sunshine State is home to about 10% of the Forbes 400 wealthiest list. And it attracts billionaires, political figures, and celebrities like Donald Trump, Jason Mudrick & Jennifer Lopez. Besides, Florida is home to the country's erratic side.

With the surge in demand and new celebrity firepower, have you wondered what has changed in Florida lately?

More precisely, what are now the most expensive cities to live in in the Sunshine State?

Palm Beach

Palm Beach is famous for its upscale boutiques, estates, and pristine beaches. The average home price here is $1.24 million. Most houses have private pools and tennis courts as well as additional amenities.

Bal Harbour

Bal Harbour is a peaceful coastal community renowned for its laid-back way of life. Residents here have access to upscale dining, shopping, and leisure pursuits right at home.

The average home price is $1.22 million.

Pinecrest

In Pinecrest, there are a variety of grand and more modest residences in various architectural styles. The average home price here is $1.10 million. While condos can be found for a reasonable price, homes can be pricey.

Key Biscayne

In addition to being a tranquil, orderly, and well-kept neighborhood, Key Biscayne real estate is opulent. Large condos and elegant single-family waterfront residences cost well over $1 million.

Surfside

Surfside presents a wide selection of shopping, spas, dining, hotels, and condos. It also promotes a healthy and active lifestyle for its residents and makes initiatives to fight climate change. The average home price here is $695,000.

If you are prepared to brave alligators and hurricanes and pay a high price for the privilege of living in the Sunshine State, then this is the best time to choose which city you would like to settle in.

Is your city on the list?

Leave your comment below and share this story on social media.