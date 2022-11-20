Trump's Blusters are "Just Noise," Says DeSantis

Florida governor and Republican star Ron DeSantis called Trump’s attacks “ just noise. ”

Former President Donald Trump continues to attack DeSantis in order to discourage him from potentially running in 2022.

This is the first time DeSantis addressed Trump’s comments.

DeSantis has had a cordial relationship with Trump, who supported the former during his tenuous 2018 primary race. Some even thought DeSantis would become Trump’s heir, furthering Trumpism among the Republican circles.

However, Trump’s statement on Tuesday saying he’s running for president again in 2024 brings additional complications to an already strained relationship between Republican heavyweights.

If DeSantis pursues his White House campaign, it will put him in direct conflict with Trump. Florida governor would have to navigate the primaries of the most well-known Republicans in the United States.

Keeping it hush

Two Florida Republicans said that DeSantis is yet to make a final decision on a presidential run in 2024. Others shared that they don’t expect him to launch a campaign until Florida’s 2023 legislative session, which is supposed to happen in early May.

An increasing number of high-profile Republicans started to float DeSantis as a top-tier 2024 nominee in the meantime. He has already started to gain support from the party’s largest contributors.

Earlier this month, Republican megadonor and hedge fund CEO Ken Griffin told Politico that if the Florida governor decided to run for president, he would support him. Stephen Schwarzman, a prominent Republican fundraiser, declared that he would back anyone but Trump. Conservative media mogul Rupert Murdoch also said he’d support a fresh face in the 2024 elections.

Even before formally declaring his 2024 campaign, Trump threw a warning shot at DeSantis by making a long statement in which he claimed responsibility for the 2018 triumph of DeSantis, calling him nothing more than an “average” governor.

In Trump’s usual fashion, he started referring to the governor as “Ron DeSanctimonious.”

Some find it funny. Others believe that Trump’s nickname game could improve.

