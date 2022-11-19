Lara Trump Urges DeSantis to Avoid Running Against Donald Trump

Toni Koraza

Photo by: Gage Skidmore

When Trumps come after you, it’s usually the entire family.

Lara Trump warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to avoid running against her father-in-law in 2024 and suggested that he should wait until the 2028 election for his potential presidential bid.

“Look, he’s a young guy. There will be a lot of opportunities for him in the future, and he knows this, to run for president. I think he’s probably waiting to see what my father-in-law does,” said Lara Trump, who is married to the former president’s son, Eric Trump.

DeSantis is 44 years old, almost three decades younger than former United States President Donald Trump, who is 76. For reference, President Biden is 79, slightly older than Trump now. Either of these three men might run and win the 2022 elections.

“I think he’s a smart enough guy to know that it will be great to have all the support of this party, of the America First MAGA movement — whatever you want to call it — fully behind him in 2028 than possibly fracturing it in 2024,” Lara Trump said.

“I can tell you, those primaries get very messy and very raw,” she added, almost with a wink.

“So wouldn’t it be nicer for him, and I think he knows this, to wait until 2028?”

Donald has now officially announced his intention to run in the 2024 presidential elections. His bid wasn’t unexpected. The man was tirelessly campaigning since he lost the previous election.

However, Donald Trump began openly slamming the Florida governor. He even labeled DeSantis as “Ron DeSanctimonious” at a rally just days before the midterm elections. This would be a damaging move if Gov. DeSantis weren’t as popular as he is.

Meanwhile, DeSantis has been playing it safe. He hasn’t announced the 2024 bid but has been touted as a potential frontrunner for the GOP nomination.

During a gubernatorial debate on October 25, he avoided a question from Democratic opponent Charlie Crist on whether he would serve a full term as Florida’s governor. And as of now, he’s deflecting any such questions by saying that Republicans need to focus on winning Georgia first.

What do you think about the heated rivalry between Trump and DeSantis?

