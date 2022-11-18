“Are You Ready for Trump 2024?” Wonders Matt Gaetz

I don’t blame you if the title sounds like a WWE announcement.

The phenomenon is real. Former President Donald Trump made an official announcement of his third run for the presidency. And everyone is falling out of their seats, calling for Trump to “drain the swamp.”

Matt Gaetz surfs on Trump’s celebrity

Trump’s most high-profile Florida backer, Matt Gaetz, shared an email Wednesday asking his followers whether they’re “ready for TRUMP 2024?”

Gaetz added that he is “proud to be a Trump Republican.”

“The job President Trump started is not finished,” Gaetz stated. “There is still much of the Swamp to be drained at every level of our government. And that’s why Trump 2024 is so necessary — I’m ready to support him and once again be President Trump’s #1 DEFENDER IN CONGRESS!”

Gaetz also mentioned Trump’s greatest enemies, saying, “Paul Ryan and the Establishment RINOs are already lining up to stop Trump 2024.”

“They’re too blinded by their love of power and money to see the reason why patriots like me and you love Trump in the first place — he KEPT his promises!”

Gaetz’s email was sent after the Trump speech in Mar-a-Lago launching his 2024 campaign. However, many Republicans do not favor the timing amid the Georgia election that has revealed fault lines in the GOP Senate and the larger party itself.

Trump’s new nemesis

As Governor Ron DeSantis appears to be an emerging star of the Republicans, Trump’s early announcement of his active candidacy seemed to be timely.

Gaetz and Trump were two of DeSantis’ most prominent backers during his first gubernatorial campaign. That same support was lacking this time around.

And for the 2024 race, Gaetz has made his choice.

“Only Trump can be trusted to enact the ‘America First’ agenda he ran on in 2016,” Gaetz wrote earlier this month on a website. “We won’t accept any imitation.”

Trump is trying to position DeSantis as his lesser copy, but moderate Republicans see a savior in DeSantis.

