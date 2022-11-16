How DeSantis Charmed Florida

Toni Koraza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wNuzx_0jCcvgnX00
Photo by: Gage Skidmore

Florida is no longer a swing state.

Ron DeSantis's historic landslide victory in the gubernatorial race put him on a direct collision course with former US president Donald Trump.

Trump has been letting us know about his feeling towards DeSantis since early 20222. Many believe that the former president is afraid DeSantis might run against him in the 2024 elections.

And not just run; Ron DeSantis might win.

The star is born

In the meantime, DeSantis can take pleasure in being the undeniable star of the Republican Party in the midterm elections.

Ron DeSantis invokes strong emotions. And his supporters keep repeating the same point: they started to like him during the pandemic when he opposed lockdowns, vaccine mandates, and mask restrictions for the sake of individual liberties.

Florida became the place to be under DeSantis. Being that it was a miracle or a designed plan of action is yet unknown, but it's undeniable that Floridians have more opportunity than ever.

The better party

Others supported DeSantis because they thought his party was the superior choice out of the two.

John Sanchez said Latinos are "tired of having received promises never fulfilled by the Democratic Party" and that the Republican Party upholds their values about the economy, family, and faith.

The Democrats made an effort to compare DeSantis to Trump, but those who closely follow Florida politics know that the two candidates boast different strengths.

DeSantis has enjoyed national attention for his efforts to ban the teaching of sexual orientation in schools, outlaw abortion after 15 weeks without exceptions for rape or incest, and organize migrant flights to Democratic states over the past two years.

Everything a Republican has ever wanted

His reputation as a "warrior" against "the woke liberal agenda" has been making rounds across the country.

During the election, his rival, Democrat Charlie Crist, attempted to turn Democrats against him by branding DeSantis as "the most dangerous and extremist candidate," but in the end, he only garnered support from Democrats in five of Florida's 67 counties.

Democratic base turnout was poor, they made few inroads into Republican strongholds, and many independents who supported Biden in 2020 voted for DeSantis this time.

How do you feel about Ron DeSantis?

Leave your comment below and share this story on social media.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Society# Politics# Lifestyle# Business# Science

Comments / 101

Published by

Bringing you the latest reports on current events, lifestyle, and money.

Miami, FL
41502 followers

More from Toni Koraza

Florida State

Lara Trump Urges DeSantis to Avoid Running Against Donald Trump

When Trumps come after you, it’s usually the entire family. Lara Trump warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to avoid running against her father-in-law in 2024 and suggested that he should wait until the 2028 election for his potential presidential bid.

Read full story
153 comments
Florida State

“Are You Ready for Trump 2024?” Wonders Matt Gaetz

I don’t blame you if the title sounds like a WWE announcement. The phenomenon is real. Former President Donald Trump made an official announcement of his third run for the presidency. And everyone is falling out of their seats, calling for Trump to “drain the swamp.”

Read full story
40 comments
Florida State

DeSantis Praises the ‘Great Momentum’ of Republicans

Governor Ron DeSantis stated that he's excited by the "great momentum" that Republicans are experiencing, but he refused to comment on former President Donald Trump's official kickoff of his 2024 campaign.

Read full story
6 comments
Florida State

DeSantis Still Mum on Trump’s Attacks

As the 2024 presidential election season heats up, Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has not publicly reacted to Trump’s bashing attacks. In a post on his social media site, Trump criticized DeSantis as “an average REPUBLICAN Governor with great Public Relations.”

Read full story
10 comments
Florida State

Trump or DeSantis: Who's Better for American Foreign Policy?

Governor Ron DeSantis’ impressive win for his second term in the midterm elections cemented some expectations that he would run for the presidency in 2024. The rumor has ignited more tension with a now-Floridian Republican, former president Donald Trump.

Read full story
49 comments
Florida State

How much Florida hospitality workers need to survive?

Florida is famous for its vacation spots, excellent service, and top-tier hospitality. It’s home to some of the greatest restaurants, theme parks, and natural parks. The hospitality industry is one of the biggest drivers of growth in the Sunshine State. But service workers have been left scrambling for survival as of late.

Read full story
11 comments
Florida State

Donald Trump to come after DeSantis for 2024 elections

Donald Trump has been threatening severe consequences if Florida Governor Ron DeSantis runs for president. "I don't know if he is running. I think if he runs, he could hurt himself very badly. I really believe he could hurt himself badly," Trump said. "I don't think it would be good for the party."

Read full story
52 comments
Florida State

The Most Affordable Cities in Florida

Florida has plenty to offer. It's famous for its sand beaches, stunning nature, and business-pro climate. However, finding a budget-friendly home here can be tough. The influx of newcomers, global tensions, and high inflation has raised the cost of living to a dangerous high.

Read full story
20 comments
Florida State

Florida Named the Top State for Attracting Talent

Florida has become the go-to place to learn, work, and live. The Sunshine State is now reaping the benefits of being focused on training workers with the technical skills and credentials as it has been named the top state in the United States for attracting and developing a skilled workforce.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

After reelection, DeSantis eyes Donald Trump’s 2024 bid

Republican Ron DeSantis demolished the Democrat Charlie Crist, who challenged his reelection bid in the Florida gubernatorial race. DeSantis won over Crist with a stunning margin of almost 20 percent. This was the largest victory in a Florida gubernatorial race since 2002. The Republican governor also prevailed in the Democratic stronghold of Miami-Dade County.

Read full story
58 comments
Florida State

Charlie Crist was no Match for DeSantis

Republican governor Ron DeSantis wins in a landslide victory over Democrat Charlie Crist, securing his second term in office. DeSantis defeated Crist by an almost 20 percent margin. DeSantis secured 59% of the vote, compared to Crist's 40%. This is the widest margin in a Florida gubernatorial race since Jeb Bush won by almost 13 points in 2002.

Read full story
8 comments
Florida State

“I’d Beat Him Like I Would Beat Everyone Else,” Trump Taunts DeSantis

Former president Donald Trump gave us a little preview of how he sees the upcoming Presidental elections. His enemy number one seems to be the new Republican sweetheart, Ron DeSantis.

Read full story
190 comments
Florida State

Gov. DeSantis Keeps Attacking Kamala Harris, Saying Nobody Wants Her

DeSantis dislikes the current Vice President of the United States. This is no secret. He's been adamant about his disapproval since day one. Governor Ron DeSantis has now launched his new series of public attacks, saying nobody wants Vice President Kamala Harris and that it was a "dumb decision" to include her on the 2020 ticket.

Read full story
239 comments
Florida State

Why Americans are Flocking to Florida

Florida is currently the third-largest state and number-one destination for Americans looking to move into a new home. Florida has traditionally enjoyed a disproportionate influence on American policy, and current trends could only exacerbate this situation.

Read full story
205 comments
Florida State

Who Will be Florida’s Next Governor?

Florida voters have the power to elect someone to represent their interests. By choosing their governor, Floridians can decide whether to keep the state's top judges, change taxes, and invest more in the infrastructure.

Read full story
263 comments
Florida State

Joe Biden is the Real "Threat to Democracy", says Ron DeSantis

People are once again taking extreme sides. Joe Biden calls election denying republicans a threat to democracy. Republican leaders fire back. Governor Ron DeSantis has responded to a Joe Biden speech that said election-denying Republicans are "threats to democracy."

Read full story
651 comments
Florida State

Florida to Face a Recession in 2023

More experts have come out saying Florida will certainly face a recession soon. The upcoming recession in Florida could last six to nine months. This warning has come with a promise of a soft landing and a mild economic downturn.

Read full story
20 comments
Florida State

Should Floridians Rebuild or Retreat?

Weeks after Hurricane Ian ripped through the Sunshine State, hundreds of Floridians still remain in shelters. Many are faced with the dilemma of whether to stay and rebuild or leave the state completely.

Read full story
75 comments
Florida State

DeSantis to Allocate $5 Million for Rural Infrastructure

Governor Ron DeSantis promised to allocate $4.9 million in infrastructure investments. The investment aims to rebuild eight rural Northwest Florida communities through the Rural Infrastructure Fund (RIF) program.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy