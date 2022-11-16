How DeSantis Charmed Florida

Florida is no longer a swing state.

Ron DeSantis's historic landslide victory in the gubernatorial race put him on a direct collision course with former US president Donald Trump.

Trump has been letting us know about his feeling towards DeSantis since early 20222. Many believe that the former president is afraid DeSantis might run against him in the 2024 elections.

And not just run; Ron DeSantis might win.

The star is born

In the meantime, DeSantis can take pleasure in being the undeniable star of the Republican Party in the midterm elections.

Ron DeSantis invokes strong emotions. And his supporters keep repeating the same point: they started to like him during the pandemic when he opposed lockdowns, vaccine mandates, and mask restrictions for the sake of individual liberties.

Florida became the place to be under DeSantis. Being that it was a miracle or a designed plan of action is yet unknown, but it's undeniable that Floridians have more opportunity than ever.

The better party

Others supported DeSantis because they thought his party was the superior choice out of the two.

John Sanchez said Latinos are "tired of having received promises never fulfilled by the Democratic Party" and that the Republican Party upholds their values about the economy, family, and faith.

The Democrats made an effort to compare DeSantis to Trump, but those who closely follow Florida politics know that the two candidates boast different strengths.

DeSantis has enjoyed national attention for his efforts to ban the teaching of sexual orientation in schools, outlaw abortion after 15 weeks without exceptions for rape or incest, and organize migrant flights to Democratic states over the past two years.

Everything a Republican has ever wanted

His reputation as a "warrior" against "the woke liberal agenda" has been making rounds across the country.

During the election, his rival, Democrat Charlie Crist, attempted to turn Democrats against him by branding DeSantis as "the most dangerous and extremist candidate," but in the end, he only garnered support from Democrats in five of Florida's 67 counties.

Democratic base turnout was poor, they made few inroads into Republican strongholds, and many independents who supported Biden in 2020 voted for DeSantis this time.

How do you feel about Ron DeSantis?

