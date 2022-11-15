DeSantis Still Mum on Trump’s Attacks

As the 2024 presidential election season heats up, Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has not publicly reacted to Trump’s bashing attacks.

Maybe DeSantis took the higher road

In a post on his social media site, Trump criticized DeSantis as “an average REPUBLICAN Governor with great Public Relations.”

The former president again called the governor “Ron DeSanctimonious” in the post, a nickname he first used during a rally in Pennsylvania before the midterm elections. Trump’s critics say the nickname is a lazy shadow of what Trump can really do with his nicknaming powers. Nevertheless, Trump continues.

“And now, Ron DeSanctimonious is playing games! The Fake News asks him if he’s going to run if President Trump runs, and he says, “I’m only focused on the governor’s race. I’m not looking into the future.” Well, in terms of loyalty and class, that’s really not the right answer,” Trump said.

Despite the repeated jabs, DeSantis has not answered any of Trump’s remarks.

After winning a resounding victory in the governor’s race in the 2022 midterm elections, DeSantis is considered one of the leading candidates for the GOP presidential candidacy in 2024. He’s the new Republican sweetheart, and that’s rubbing Trump the wrong way.

Trump has promised a “very significant” announcement at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday, which many believe would involve a third presidential bid. He also threatened to release something very damaging for DeSantis.

Despite his mounting attacks, Trump said that he’d vote for DeSantis if it came to it.

There have been rumors of possible rising hostility between DeSantis and the former president since earlier this year. At the time, DeSantis negated rumors of such conflicts by referring to Trump as a “friend of mine.”

“He wants to see Republicans doing well,” DeSantis told Fox News in February.

“And I think when the media is trying to act like he’s upset at me for doing well, I think that’s total bunk. I think they’re just making it up.”

However, Trump has repeatedly been trashing DeSantis on and off camera.

If this reads like a reality TV script starring Trump in his latest show, then you’re not alone.

