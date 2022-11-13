How much Florida hospitality workers need to survive?

Toni Koraza

Florida is famous for its vacation spots, excellent service, and top-tier hospitality. It’s home to some of the greatest restaurants, theme parks, and natural parks.

The hospitality industry is one of the biggest drivers of growth in the Sunshine State. But service workers have been left scrambling for survival as of late.

The new minimum wage

Workers in Central Florida’s tourism industry are fighting to increase their minimum wage to $18 per hour, saying that inflation and increasing rents have made it difficult for them to make ends meet.

According to a report from Unite Here Local 737 released last week, an adult worker with zero dependents would need to earn $18.19 per hour to make a living wage, while a family of four would need both parents to earn $23.91 per hour to live above the poverty line.

In a statement, Local 737 said the $15 per hour was enough three years ago, but soaring rent, food, and gas prices have made it difficult to afford basic necessities with this much money.

“If our offer is accepted, our wages will continue to outpace Florida minimum wage by at least $5 an hour,” per this statement.

Prior to the pandemic, employees making $15 to $16.50 an hour with families could cover their basic expenses. However, due to inflation driving up the cost of food and gas, a worker making $15 per hour full-time today makes $530 less than the worker would need to make each month to cover rent, food, and gas.

“For many tourism workers — many of whom were already living paycheck-to-paycheck — living expenses have gone from difficult to nearly impossible to pay,” Local 737 explains in the report.

About 19,000 employees at six significant firms in central Florida are covered by Local 737. Cooks, dishwashers, housekeepers, quick-service restaurant staff, servers, retail staff, and food handlers are among the employees.

How do you feel about the new minimum wage proposal?

How do you feel about the new minimum wage proposal?

