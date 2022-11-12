Donald Trump to come after DeSantis for 2024 elections

Donald Trump has been threatening severe consequences if Florida Governor Ron DeSantis runs for president.

"I don't know if he is running. I think if he runs, he could hurt himself very badly. I really believe he could hurt himself badly," Trump said. "I don't think it would be good for the party."

In Trump's usual fashion, he gave the governor the nickname Ron DeSanctamonius. The nickname hints at the governor's holier-than-thou attitude towards some of his Republican colleagues. However, some find the nickname as "low energy" and think that Trump can do better when nicknaming his opponents.

Trump also threatens to reveal "unflattering information" about the 44-year-old governor if her runs for president. "I know more about him than anybody - other than, perhaps, his wife," Trump said.

The former president is still keeping it hush-hush, but he's staying true to his character. We've previously seen Trump hand out quirky nicknames and threatens to release rumor.

Trump is expected to declare his candidacy for president in the upcoming days. His campaign started on the day he lost to President Biden. And he's been staying the course.

The Republican successor

Many people believe that Mr. DeSantis will most likely get the nomination as the Republican nominee in the 2024 elections.

DeSantis won an impressive landslide victory for his second term as Florida governor in the midterm elections.

When he defeated his Democratic opponent Charlie Crist by nearly 20 points, exceeding almost all predictions, it sparked more rumors that DeSantis would run for president in the next two years.

With his overwhelming victory in the midterm elections on Tuesday, DeSantis demonstrated his popularity and intensified rumors that he would run for an even higher office.

Despite being a relative newbie to politics, DeSantis gained global prominence after taking office as governor of Florida in 2019. He has presented himself as a passionate supporter of conservatism.

Some called him Trump 2.0., and it's been rubbing Trump 1.0 the wrong way.

How do you feel about Trump's attacks on DeSantis?

Leave your comment below and share this story on social media.