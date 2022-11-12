Florida has plenty to offer.

It's famous for its sand beaches, stunning nature, and business-pro climate. However, finding a budget-friendly home here can be tough. The influx of newcomers, global tensions, and high inflation has raised the cost of living to a dangerous high.

Let's explore places in the Sunshine State that are still affordable for the majority of the population.

Cape Coral

Cape Coral is one of the most affordable cities in Florida. It's also perfect for settling down. This family-friendly community is famous for having the most canals in America. Not only are the canals eye-catching and stunning, but the quality of life is also great.

Mixing all this with the fast-growing local businesses and affordable real estate, Cape Coral is one of the best places for first-time home buyers.

Dunedin

Aside from affordable homes with waterfront views, Dunedin also offers many outdoor recreations and amazing restaurants that are within biking or walking distance. This city combines some of the best elements of living in the Sunshine State.

Fort Walton Beach

This place is best for people who want to live comfortably next to the ocean. Housing choices range from low-maintenance condos to sprawling estates. This budget-friendly coastal city gives residents a small-town feel. Fort Walton Beach is cozy, safe, and affordable.

Lakeland

Lakeland is famous for being a major transportation center because of its central location, so work opportunities and fun activities are not hard to reach here.

Vero Beach

This affordable East Florida city is home to many beachfront resorts. It offers beautiful beaches, a unique blend of cultures, and close proximity to West Palm Beach. Also, you can always pick up a job in tourism or agriculture in Vero Beach.

In conclusion

The cities mentioned above offer the lowest cost of living in Florida according to their housing, utility, and insurance costs, among other things.

Is your city on the list?

