Charlie Crist was no Match for DeSantis

Republican governor Ron DeSantis wins in a landslide victory over Democrat Charlie Crist, securing his second term in office.

DeSantis defeated Crist by an almost 20 percent margin. DeSantis secured 59% of the vote, compared to Crist's 40%. This is the widest margin in a Florida gubernatorial race since Jeb Bush won by almost 13 points in 2002.

Some 4.6 million Floridians chose DeSantis as their leader yesterday.

The governor-elect was welcomed by a huge crowd at his election night party at the Tampa Convention Center.

“Now, thanks to the overwhelming support of the people of Florida, we not only won the election, we have rewritten the political map,” DeSantis said. “Thank you for honoring us for a win for the ages.”

Governor-elect DeSantis also prevailed in Miami-Dade County, a stronghold for Democrats, a first for Republicans since Bush did back in 2002.

DeSantis also showed what may have been a foreshadowing of his upcoming campaign, asserting that the state had turned into a "promised land" that had acted as a counterbalance on Democratic-run towns and counties.

“Now while our country flounders due to failed leadership in Washington, Florida is on the right track,” DeSantis said.

While anticipating the result, Crist's campaign huddled in St. Petersburg on the other side of Tampa Bay in a much more solemn manner.

DeSantis outraised Crist in a massive 7 to 1 ratio. The former Republican governor turned Democratic congressman was never able to gain traction in the general election or collect more than $70 million in funding to compete against DeSantis.

DeSantis and his allies occupied the ad space and bombarded the airwaves with their message.

“I wish the best to my fellow Floridians because I love this state; I love her with all my heart,” Crist said.

How do you feel about Florida's reelected governor?

Leave your comment below and share this story on social media.