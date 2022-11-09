“I’d Beat Him Like I Would Beat Everyone Else,” Trump Taunts DeSantis

Former president Donald Trump gave us a little preview of how he sees the upcoming Presidental elections. His enemy number one seems to be the new Republican sweetheart, Ron DeSantis.

In Trump’s usual fashion, he gave DeSantis a nickname, addressing the Florida governor as “ Ron DeSanctimonious .”

“If I faced him, I’d beat him like I would beat everyone else,” Trump also said. “I think most people would drop out; I think he would drop out.”

When DeSantis made a robocall supporting Joe O’Dea, a Republican senatorial candidate from Colorado, Trump called it a “BIG MISTAKE” last month. O’Dea offended Trump by stating that he would “actively” oppose the outgoing president if he were to run for office in 2024 in an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash. O’Dea then continued to distance himself from Trump.

On the other hand, DeSantis has not shown the same deference to Trump as other GOP candidates. He might be eyeing to either finish on Trump’s ticket as his Vice President. Or, according to some, DeSantis might even run for president in 2024.

Assuming DeSantis runs in 2024, how would Trump react?

It would seem that Trump would rehash the tactics used against Ted Cruz, his main rival for the 2016 Republican nomination.

The idea is to discredit DeSantis as a committed conservative who fights for everyday Americans. Instead, Trump would try to portray DeSantis as someone who believes he is superior to everyone else.

Trump, in his formulation, will position himself as the real man of the people who would not think he is better than anyone. Trump is an outsider. He’ll try to build a narrative of someone who’s anti-establishment and someone who can bring the will of the people to American high offices.

As for now, it remains an entirely open question whether or how DeSantis runs for the presidency. What is clear is that Trump is already starting to make a move against DeSantis.

How do you feel about the faceoff between Trump and DeSantis?

