Why Americans are Flocking to Florida

Florida is currently the third-largest state and number-one destination for Americans looking to move into a new home.

Florida has traditionally enjoyed a disproportionate influence on American policy, and current trends could only exacerbate this situation.

More than 252,000 people migrated to Florida between July 2019 and July 2020, making it the state with the highest net migration for the fifth consecutive year. The state has earned more than $200 billion in annual income from other states over the past 20 years, hence, becoming a new place to be.

The Freest State

Florida’s low taxes, employment opportunities, lax regulations, and business-friendly government are major contributors to its growth.

The Sunshine State consistently ranks among the top five freest states in the country.

Additionally, as Florida has grown, it has become increasingly politically conservative and socially diverse. As a result, the rest of the nation may use Florida as a model for how economically conservative policies can succeed both politically and in terms of wealth.

As citizens of high-tax/low-growth states like Illinois, New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, and others come to Florida, Florida keeps on expanding its coffers.

The new center of innovation

Florida has established a reputation as a center of innovation, which is in line with conservative policy. Its tech infrastructure is expanding and could soon rival California, Texas, and New York.

In 2021, Florida was one of the first states to create a regulatory sandbox for financial technology startups. In 2022, the state continued that policy and founded a light-touch regulatory policy for money transmission- effectively inviting cryptocurrency companies to “come here.”

Miami mayor, Francis Suarez, launched the first city coin, Miamicoin. He also invited Web 3.0. innovators to build their homes in South Florida.

Florida is the exciting new world where American Dream is alive and well.

