Who Will be Florida’s Next Governor?

Toni Koraza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a8o7D_0j0ykLVO00
Photo by Mike Cohen

Florida voters have the power to elect someone to represent their interests.

By choosing their governor, Floridians can decide whether to keep the state's top judges, change taxes, and invest more in the infrastructure.

The governor has a great deal of influence over state policy. And current two contenders, Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist, bring very different points of view. DeSantis is a Republican sweetheart, while Crist is his Democratic opposition.

It appears that this race will have less nail-biting drama than prior races.

Recent surveys show that the incumbent governor Ron DeSantis has a growing lead, and his campaign has a massive advantage, leading to disproportional support. Ron DeSantis has 8x more funds to get his message across to Republican voters. He can easily outspend Crist.

But this is Florida, and anything can happen

If Charlie Crist and Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings, who is eyeing a seat in the US Senate against incumbent Marco Rubio, lose their races, Democrats will have minimal influence and a poor entry point for the next election.

David Jolly, a former Republican, said Florida Democrats need a hard reset if they plan to win.

Instead of attempting to persuade people of a progressive or moderate worldview, he suggested that the party should concentrate on forging a coalition that is wary of the modern Republican Party's extreme conservatism.

The next president of the United States

If DeSantis secures reelection, the big question is, would he run for the presidency in 2024? During his debate with Crist, DeSantis sidestepped a question regarding a prospective campaign. However,

DeSantis has been avoiding to confirm his presidential bid.

There are conflicting interpretations of Florida law, which appears to require elected politicians to step down before running for a federal position. Some political analysts have predicted that the Republican-controlled legislature would alter that.

If DeSantis were to resign, Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez would take charge.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has been actively campaigning for the 2024 presidential elections.

Who will be the next governor of Florida?

Leave your comment below and share this story on social media.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Politics# Business# Society# Lifestyle# Science

Comments / 265

Published by

Bringing you the latest reports on current events, lifestyle, and money.

Miami, FL
41269 followers

More from Toni Koraza

Florida State

Charlie Crist was no Match for DeSantis

Republican governor Ron DeSantis wins in a landslide victory over Democrat Charlie Crist, securing his second term in office. DeSantis defeated Crist by an almost 20 percent margin. DeSantis secured 59% of the vote, compared to Crist's 40%. This is the widest margin in a Florida gubernatorial race since Jeb Bush won by almost 13 points in 2002.

Read full story
7 comments
Florida State

“I’d Beat Him Like I Would Beat Everyone Else,” Trump Taunts DeSantis

Former president Donald Trump gave us a little preview of how he sees the upcoming Presidental elections. His enemy number one seems to be the new Republican sweetheart, Ron DeSantis.

Read full story
79 comments
Florida State

Gov. DeSantis Keeps Attacking Kamala Harris, Saying Nobody Wants Her

DeSantis dislikes the current Vice President of the United States. This is no secret. He's been adamant about his disapproval since day one. Governor Ron DeSantis has now launched his new series of public attacks, saying nobody wants Vice President Kamala Harris and that it was a "dumb decision" to include her on the 2020 ticket.

Read full story
175 comments
Florida State

Why Americans are Flocking to Florida

Florida is currently the third-largest state and number-one destination for Americans looking to move into a new home. Florida has traditionally enjoyed a disproportionate influence on American policy, and current trends could only exacerbate this situation.

Read full story
194 comments
Florida State

Joe Biden is the Real "Threat to Democracy", says Ron DeSantis

People are once again taking extreme sides. Joe Biden calls election denying republicans a threat to democracy. Republican leaders fire back. Governor Ron DeSantis has responded to a Joe Biden speech that said election-denying Republicans are "threats to democracy."

Read full story
650 comments
Florida State

Florida to Face a Recession in 2023

More experts have come out saying Florida will certainly face a recession soon. The upcoming recession in Florida could last six to nine months. This warning has come with a promise of a soft landing and a mild economic downturn.

Read full story
20 comments
Florida State

Should Floridians Rebuild or Retreat?

Weeks after Hurricane Ian ripped through the Sunshine State, hundreds of Floridians still remain in shelters. Many are faced with the dilemma of whether to stay and rebuild or leave the state completely.

Read full story
74 comments
Florida State

DeSantis to Allocate $5 Million for Rural Infrastructure

Governor Ron DeSantis promised to allocate $4.9 million in infrastructure investments. The investment aims to rebuild eight rural Northwest Florida communities through the Rural Infrastructure Fund (RIF) program.

Read full story
4 comments
Florida State

DeSantis vs. Crist: Who's Better for the Environment?

The Sunshine State has become the battleground zero for all things environment. The Florida gubernatorial contenders have prioritized the environment and supported the protection of the Everglades during their administrations; Charlie Crist focused on protecting land through state acquisitions, while Ron DeSantis emphasized water quality.

Read full story
15 comments
Florida State

DeSantis-Crist Rivalry to Impact the Entire Country

The Florida gubernatorial race is one of the most anticipated political events in the entire country. This year’s election will pit the incumbent governor Republican Ron DeSantis against the state’s former governor, Democrat Charlie Crist. DeSantis is widely expected to win, considering his campaign contributions and current status among Republican voters.

Read full story
44 comments
Florida State

Crist Blames DeSantis for Soaring Prices

Charlie Crist is ramping up his campaign. He went back to directly criticizing DeSantis for the current state of the economy. Just yesterday, Crist published a video on Youtube blaming DeSantis for soaring cost of living.

Read full story
39 comments
Florida State

The Happiest Cities in Florida

Florida is a happy place. The weather is so nice that the state has become synonymous with sunshine. Lately, everyone and their step-cousin want to move down south. And nobody is surprised. Floridians and newcomers have plenty of things to do to keep themselves active. The lifestyle, culture, and weather definitely play a big part in your everyday happiness.

Read full story
30 comments
Florida State

Florida's unemployment rate falls to historic lows

Photo by: NYC- Building Workers Talking with Others on the Ground. And Floridians are experiencing one of the lowest unemployment rates ever. According to the new workforce data released by the Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO), the unemployment rate in Florida dropped to 2.5% this September, the second lowest in state-recorded history and the lowest since October 2006.

Read full story
7 comments
Florida State

Gov. DeSantis is Proud of Abortion Ban but Unsure of Restrictions

In the sole debate of the Florida governor’s race, Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis defended the abortion ban with questionable claims. DeSantis said he was proud of the abortion ban but had no word whether he supported further restrictions. He also made a string of unsupported arguments.

Read full story
10 comments
Florida State

Will Gov. DeSantis lose the election? Here's what Floridians say

Governor Ron DeSantis seems to be one of the favorites in a Florida governor’s race. On the other hand, his challenger, former Democratic U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, has a few roads to victory, making him a significant underdog in this fight. DeSantis faces many challenges in the weeks ahead.

Read full story
960 comments
Florida State

Florida Real Estate Market is Still Hot. But That's About to End Soon

Photo by Thank You (23 Millions+) Florida has one of the strongest real estate markets in the country, with values increasing by 81% in the last five years. In general, Florida has experienced some of the most pronounced increases in housing costs countrywide, with Tampa being named the top real estate market statewide in 2022 by Zillow.

Read full story
124 comments
Florida State

Florida to face ‘life-threatening’ heat by 2036, according to UCS

Florida temperatures will escalate to life-threatening highs as early as 2036, according to a recent study from the Union of Concerned Scientists. The study, Killer Heat in the United States, examines the projected effects of three possible scenarios for global emissions intervention:

Read full story
203 comments
Florida State

Department of Health to Increase Spending in 18 Florida Counties

The Florida Department of Health has requested increased public health spending by tens of millions of dollars for information technology needs and school-based health programs.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Florida is Back to Business as Usual

Less than a month after Hurricane Ian devastated much of southwestern Florida, investors and other purchasers are back to chasing Florida properties. The real estate market seems to be recovering quickly.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy