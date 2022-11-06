Who Will be Florida’s Next Governor?

Florida voters have the power to elect someone to represent their interests.

By choosing their governor, Floridians can decide whether to keep the state's top judges, change taxes, and invest more in the infrastructure.

The governor has a great deal of influence over state policy. And current two contenders, Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist, bring very different points of view. DeSantis is a Republican sweetheart, while Crist is his Democratic opposition.

It appears that this race will have less nail-biting drama than prior races.

Recent surveys show that the incumbent governor Ron DeSantis has a growing lead, and his campaign has a massive advantage, leading to disproportional support. Ron DeSantis has 8x more funds to get his message across to Republican voters. He can easily outspend Crist.

But this is Florida, and anything can happen

If Charlie Crist and Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings, who is eyeing a seat in the US Senate against incumbent Marco Rubio, lose their races, Democrats will have minimal influence and a poor entry point for the next election.

David Jolly, a former Republican, said Florida Democrats need a hard reset if they plan to win.

Instead of attempting to persuade people of a progressive or moderate worldview, he suggested that the party should concentrate on forging a coalition that is wary of the modern Republican Party's extreme conservatism.

The next president of the United States

If DeSantis secures reelection, the big question is, would he run for the presidency in 2024? During his debate with Crist, DeSantis sidestepped a question regarding a prospective campaign. However,

DeSantis has been avoiding to confirm his presidential bid.

There are conflicting interpretations of Florida law, which appears to require elected politicians to step down before running for a federal position. Some political analysts have predicted that the Republican-controlled legislature would alter that.

If DeSantis were to resign, Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez would take charge.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has been actively campaigning for the 2024 presidential elections.

Who will be the next governor of Florida?

