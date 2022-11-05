Joe Biden is the Real "Threat to Democracy", says Ron DeSantis

Photo by: Gage Skidmore

People are once again taking extreme sides.

Joe Biden calls election denying republicans a threat to democracy. Republican leaders fire back.

Governor Ron DeSantis has responded to a Joe Biden speech that said election-denying Republicans are " threats to democracy ."

"And now he's been on this kick where he claims that people who don't support him are somehow 'threats to democracy.' That's the new thing that they're saying," DeSantis said.

During a campaign appearance on Thursday in Solivita, DeSantis claimed that Biden was taking a "sledgehammer" to the American system with radical proposals.

"You know, it's not me, and it's not you that are threatening to pack the U.S. Supreme Court. It's not me, and it's not you that's threatening to abolish the Electoral College. It's not me, and it's not you who's saying that we should make D.C. a state so that they get two radical Senators for life. And it's not me, and it's not you who wants federal legislation to outlaw voter ID across the country, which is what they want to do," DeSantis said.

Unsurprisingly, Biden criticized many different "threats to democracy" in his speech on Wednesday. He cited the recent assault on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband and warned of "election deniers" campaigning against the government around the country.

"As I stand here today, there are candidates running for every level of office in America — for Governor, for Congress, for Attorney General, for Secretary of State — who won't commit to accepting the results of the elections they're in," he said.

Biden added that America needs a unified voice and harshly judged any form of voter intimidation or political violence.

With every passing election, America turns into a political battlefield. The system has held everything together for so long, but can we continue living in piece together?

How do you feel about Joe Biden's call for unity?

