Should Floridians Rebuild or Retreat?

Weeks after Hurricane Ian ripped through the Sunshine State, hundreds of Floridians still remain in shelters.

Many are faced with the dilemma of whether to stay and rebuild or leave the state completely.

According to Auroop Ganguly , a civil engineering professor and director of Northeastern’s Sustainability and Data Sciences Laboratory, the key to Florida’s future is a combined approach of rebuilding and strategic retreat.

Ganguly said that Florida’s natural ability to absorb water like a sponge had been greatly reduced by building urban areas and the loss of natural habitat.

However, he asserts that people may restore green infrastructure by planting mangroves, oyster beds, and even herbaceous mats to absorb wave energy.

“Those things not only help the environment much more than hard structure, they are adaptable to changes in the environment,” Ganguly said.

Florida building rules are already well known for withstanding hurricanes, but he adds that even more emphasis should be put on performance-based design or engineering.

However, Ganguly advises Floridians to have an open mind to the idea of a “strategic retreat.”

Ganguly said this might entail establishing green buffer zones and natural places to protect areas from which people do not want to flee. According to Ganguly, it’s critical to act quickly to embrace green strategies and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Northeastern professor Julia Hopkins , director Stephen E. Flynn and the Emerald Tutu project in Boston follow up with the same advice.

“It’s the double whammy of more frequent, more intense storms coupled with sea level rise” that poses a risk to Florida’s future, said Stephen E. Flynn.

For those leaving the state and the country entirely, London in the United Kingdom has become an interesting destination. Texas, Mexico, and New York State make for other popular destinations.

Are you worried about the future of Florida?

Leave your comment below and share this story on social media.