DeSantis to Allocate $5 Million for Rural Infrastructure

Governor Ron DeSantis promised to allocate $4.9 million in infrastructure investments.

The investment aims to rebuild eight rural Northwest Florida communities through the Rural Infrastructure Fund (RIF) program.

Some of the main objectives are:

Improving and upgrading water and wastewater utilities

Constructing public roads

Renovating public buildings.

These grants will aid the expansion of businesses in Calhoun, Gadsden, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty, and Washington counties.

“When we invest in infrastructure improvements, we are building a foundation of success for Floridians in our rural communities,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “These investments will attract and expand business opportunities, facilitate the creation of good-paying jobs, and diversify local economies, which will strengthen Florida Panhandle communities for generations.”

“Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, DEO is proud to administer the Rural Infrastructure Fund to support infrastructure improvements that will keep Florida’s economy strong to withstand future storms and national economic conditions,” said DEO Secretary Dane Eagle.

“These improvements will continue to shape the future of Florida by providing communities with the resources their residents need to start and expand their businesses, support their families, and enrich their communities.”

The legislature allocated $30 million in 2022 for the qualified communities under the RIF program, of which $5 million is specifically for local governments in Calhoun, Gadsden, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty, and Washington counties and all municipalities within their borders. The budget will support economic development projects in rural communities.

The RIF program, which is run by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO), provides funding to make it easier to plan, prepare, and finance infrastructure projects in rural areas that support the growth and diversification of rural economies, the creation of new jobs, and capital investment.

Luckily, Northwest Florida will get a strong infrastructure to continue feeding the rest of the state.

How do you feel about this investment?

Leave your comment below and share this story on social media.