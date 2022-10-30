DeSantis-Crist Rivalry to Impact the Entire Country

The Florida gubernatorial race is one of the most anticipated political events in the entire country.

This year’s election will pit the incumbent governor Republican Ron DeSantis against the state’s former governor, Democrat Charlie Crist. DeSantis is widely expected to win, considering his campaign contributions and current status among Republican voters.

Everyone is tuned in to see how this race will play out

Florida is noted for its hyper-local yet nationally significant political landscape. DeSantis’ expected victory in Florida’s gubernatorial race might also have enormous implications for American foreign and domestic policy.

Over one-fifth of Floridians were born outside of the country. These demographics, together with Florida’s geographical proximity to Latin America and the Caribbean, have significantly influenced U.S. policy toward the region.

Sabotaging Trump could get rid of DeSantis’ greatest Republican competition for the 2024 presidential elections. But it could also transfer pro-Trump voters whose support might be needed by DeSantis in a faceoff against the Democratic nominee.

If DeSantis runs for president in the Trumpian style, this might potentially lead to a change in U.S. foreign policy and further the conservative goals. The outcome of DeSantis’ bid for governor of Florida in 2022 may serve as an early indicator of his chances of winning the presidency. This could have a significant impact on the foreign policy of the race.

Though it’s uncertain whether he would go against Trump, a longstanding ally, and run for president, some voters think DeSantis is the Republican Party’s best hope in the presidential race.

Whether DeSantis keeps his position or Crist makes an unlikely comeback, Florida will remain relevant to issues like the U.S.-Cuba ties and emerging dangers like climate change. The Sunshine State serves as the nation’s face to millions of foreign tourists each year as a top destination for international travel.

