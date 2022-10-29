Crist Blames DeSantis for Soaring Prices

Toni Koraza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13ihzH_0irNiuv300
Photo by Mike Cohen

Charlie Crist is ramping up his campaign.

He went back to directly criticizing DeSantis for the current state of the economy. Just yesterday, Crist published a video on Youtube blaming DeSantis for soaring cost of living.

“[DeSantis] hiked sales taxes by a billion and said skyrocketing insurance costs weren’t his problem,” said Charlie Crist as the slightly blurred photo of a DeSantis roll in the background.

In an effort to win the gubernatorial, Crist's campaign “Getting by” will start circulating in the Sunshine State.

“Whether you’re working in a factory, or an office, or fixing cars, Ron DeSantis is making it harder to get by,” Crist says in a casual look wearing blue jeans and a chamois shirt.

The ad showed clips of the sole gubernatorial debate wherein Crist called out DeSantis for the soaring high prices of housing, gas, and food.

“We have inflation in Florida that’s unique,” Crist said in the debate.

The camp of Crist reportedly has increased in fundraising to $500,000 since the debate earlier this week. The campaign might start rolling out in major media outlets.

Crist ended the ad with a slight cheer of “Hey” in the background.

“DeSantis won’t fix it,” Crist says. “I will.”

Meanwhile, DeSantis has been shattering all fundraising records. His camp rose $177.4 million to date, giving DeSantis almost 100x more greenback firepower.

Majority of Floridians doubt that Crist stands a chance against Ron DeSantis. It would be surprising if this is even a close match.

How do you feel about the soaring prices?

Leave your comment below and share this story on social media.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Society# Politics# Business# Lifestyle# Science

Comments / 39

Published by

Bringing you the latest reports on current events, lifestyle, and money.

Miami, FL
41005 followers

More from Toni Koraza

Florida State

Should Floridians Rebuild or Retreat?

Weeks after Hurricane Ian ripped through the Sunshine State, hundreds of Floridians still remain in shelters. Many are faced with the dilemma of whether to stay and rebuild or leave the state completely.

Read full story
52 comments
Florida State

DeSantis to Allocate $5 Million for Rural Infrastructure

Governor Ron DeSantis promised to allocate $4.9 million in infrastructure investments. The investment aims to rebuild eight rural Northwest Florida communities through the Rural Infrastructure Fund (RIF) program.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

DeSantis vs. Crist: Who's Better for the Environment?

The Sunshine State has become the battleground zero for all things environment. The Florida gubernatorial contenders have prioritized the environment and supported the protection of the Everglades during their administrations; Charlie Crist focused on protecting land through state acquisitions, while Ron DeSantis emphasized water quality.

Read full story
15 comments
Florida State

DeSantis-Crist Rivalry to Impact the Entire Country

The Florida gubernatorial race is one of the most anticipated political events in the entire country. This year’s election will pit the incumbent governor Republican Ron DeSantis against the state’s former governor, Democrat Charlie Crist. DeSantis is widely expected to win, considering his campaign contributions and current status among Republican voters.

Read full story
44 comments
Florida State

The Happiest Cities in Florida

Florida is a happy place. The weather is so nice that the state has become synonymous with sunshine. Lately, everyone and their step-cousin want to move down south. And nobody is surprised. Floridians and newcomers have plenty of things to do to keep themselves active. The lifestyle, culture, and weather definitely play a big part in your everyday happiness.

Read full story
26 comments
Florida State

Florida's unemployment rate falls to historic lows

Photo by: NYC- Building Workers Talking with Others on the Ground. And Floridians are experiencing one of the lowest unemployment rates ever. According to the new workforce data released by the Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO), the unemployment rate in Florida dropped to 2.5% this September, the second lowest in state-recorded history and the lowest since October 2006.

Read full story
7 comments
Florida State

Gov. DeSantis is Proud of Abortion Ban but Unsure of Restrictions

In the sole debate of the Florida governor’s race, Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis defended the abortion ban with questionable claims. DeSantis said he was proud of the abortion ban but had no word whether he supported further restrictions. He also made a string of unsupported arguments.

Read full story
10 comments
Florida State

Will Gov. DeSantis lose the election? Here's what Floridians say

Governor Ron DeSantis seems to be one of the favorites in a Florida governor’s race. On the other hand, his challenger, former Democratic U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, has a few roads to victory, making him a significant underdog in this fight. DeSantis faces many challenges in the weeks ahead.

Read full story
900 comments
Florida State

Florida Real Estate Market is Still Hot. But That's About to End Soon

Photo by Thank You (23 Millions+) Florida has one of the strongest real estate markets in the country, with values increasing by 81% in the last five years. In general, Florida has experienced some of the most pronounced increases in housing costs countrywide, with Tampa being named the top real estate market statewide in 2022 by Zillow.

Read full story
124 comments
Florida State

Florida to face ‘life-threatening’ heat by 2036, according to UCS

Florida temperatures will escalate to life-threatening highs as early as 2036, according to a recent study from the Union of Concerned Scientists. The study, Killer Heat in the United States, examines the projected effects of three possible scenarios for global emissions intervention:

Read full story
203 comments
Florida State

Department of Health to Increase Spending in 18 Florida Counties

The Florida Department of Health has requested increased public health spending by tens of millions of dollars for information technology needs and school-based health programs.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Florida is Back to Business as Usual

Less than a month after Hurricane Ian devastated much of southwestern Florida, investors and other purchasers are back to chasing Florida properties. The real estate market seems to be recovering quickly.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Gov. DeSantis to Avoid Abortion Topics as Election Nears

Abortion has been one of the most polarizing topics since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned federal abortion rights in June, bestowing states full authority to make their own policies regarding women’s rights.

Read full story
25 comments
Florida State

DeSantis to Release Martha’s Vineyard Records by December

Governor Ron DeSantis agreed to release records related to the flights of migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard by the month of December. This is in response to a demand from the open government group Florida Center for Government Accountability for the records, including text and phone logs from James Uthmeier, DeSantis’ chief of staff, as any communication between Florida and Texas officials.

Read full story
11 comments
Florida State

Crist is Ahead of DeSantis, According to One Poll

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist believes that Hurricane Ian’s response hurt the incumbent. “It got him a lot of air time,” Crist said. “We’ll see how people feel about their property insurance.”

Read full story
230 comments
Florida State

Can Florida Avoid Recession This Time Around?

While experts agree that the United States economy is not in a recession, the possibility of a recession is booming every day. “It’s not inevitable, but I think it’s going to be hard to avoid a recession as we move forward,” said Mike Skordeles, senior U.S. macro strategist at Truist Advisory Services Inc. “But something we say, as economists, is if you’ve seen one recession, you’ve seen one recession. They’re all different. We like to make comparisons, but the factors and facets and characteristics, and the causes, are all different.”

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Gov. DeSantis wants to change the death penalty

The Parkland shooting was one of the greatest tragedies in United States history. The system failed Stoneman Douglas High School students and staff in so many ways it's hard to list them all in a single article. However, Gov. DeSantis is focusing on the justice system.

Read full story
251 comments
Florida State

Gov. DeSantis seeks support for Florida fisheries

Photo by: FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute. Governor Ron DeSantis has requested the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to declare the areas hit by Hurricane Ian a federal fisheries disaster.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Why Americans Still Prefer to Live in Florida

Florida has captivated American minds and hearts lately. It has become much more than a retirement state. Everyone and their uncle wants to move South nowadays. And nobody seems to care about the extreme weather events as long as they get to live in Florida.

Read full story
125 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy