Crist Blames DeSantis for Soaring Prices

Charlie Crist is ramping up his campaign.

He went back to directly criticizing DeSantis for the current state of the economy. Just yesterday, Crist published a video on Youtube blaming DeSantis for soaring cost of living.

“[DeSantis] hiked sales taxes by a billion and said skyrocketing insurance costs weren’t his problem,” said Charlie Crist as the slightly blurred photo of a DeSantis roll in the background.

In an effort to win the gubernatorial, Crist's campaign “Getting by” will start circulating in the Sunshine State.

“Whether you’re working in a factory, or an office, or fixing cars, Ron DeSantis is making it harder to get by,” Crist says in a casual look wearing blue jeans and a chamois shirt.

The ad showed clips of the sole gubernatorial debate wherein Crist called out DeSantis for the soaring high prices of housing, gas, and food.

“We have inflation in Florida that’s unique,” Crist said in the debate.

The camp of Crist reportedly has increased in fundraising to $500,000 since the debate earlier this week. The campaign might start rolling out in major media outlets.

Crist ended the ad with a slight cheer of “Hey” in the background.

“DeSantis won’t fix it,” Crist says. “I will.”

Meanwhile, DeSantis has been shattering all fundraising records. His camp rose $177.4 million to date, giving DeSantis almost 100x more greenback firepower.

Majority of Floridians doubt that Crist stands a chance against Ron DeSantis. It would be surprising if this is even a close match.

