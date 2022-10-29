The Happiest Cities in Florida

Florida is a happy place. The weather is so nice that the state has become synonymous with sunshine.

Lately, everyone and their step-cousin want to move down south. And nobody is surprised. Floridians and newcomers have plenty of things to do to keep themselves active. The lifestyle, culture, and weather definitely play a big part in your everyday happiness.

Are some cities happier than others?

According to the study conducted by CreditDonkey , the answer is yes.

Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale is known as a spring break haven. It scores incredible for good dining, with more than 500 eateries in the city. It also provides a quick entry point to Miami. Fort Lauderdale is perfect for everyone who’d like to stay away from the crazy bustle but close enough to reap all the conveniences of a major city.

West Palm Beach

Besides the fantastic oceanfront views, home prices here are much lower than its neighboring cities to the south. A lot of great hangout spots are also found here.

Clearwater

Thousands more people are visiting Clearwater as it has a lot of tourist attractions like pristine waters and sandy beaches. Most residents here work full-time and the average commute time is shorter than anywhere else. More time lets you work more on your happiness.

Pembroke Pines

Workers here have the second-highest median income of $62,000. The local restaurants serve up almost everything from Cuban to Japanese. Food, weather, and a good income are something that makes a lot of people happy.

Gainesville

Home prices in Gainesville are reasonable. It also scored the best overall in terms of commute and the lowest divorce rate.

Tampa

Workers here look happy, given their median household income, and the average commute time takes only about 22 minutes. The lively nightlife and historic restaurants are definitely not a downside.

Cape Coral

Cape Coral is the best place for those who want a safe and secure community. The odds of being a victim of a violent crime here is 1 in 697.1. Other than that, properties here are a little less expensive compared to other neighboring cities. Most of Cape Coral is directly on the Gulf of Mexico, with houses giving a unique feeling of floating over the water.

Tallahassee

Tallahassee’s residents are mostly cheerful. The average commute here is less than 18 minutes. Also, the house price is very affordable. It’s the epicenter of political power in Florida.

Jacksonville

Jacksonville is an attractive city for job seekers, as the average commute time is about 23.5 minutes. The house price here is affordable and rental prices are not too far above the national average.

Coral Springs

Starting as a planned community, Coral Springs has taken off as a hotspot for people of all ages. The median income here is the highest in any city, and housing is not too expensive.

The cities that made it to the top 10 are the ones that had the best cumulative ranking based on crime rate, commute, restaurants, departure time, income, divorce rate, and housing.

How does your city compare to these?

