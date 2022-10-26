Gov. DeSantis is Proud of Abortion Ban but Unsure of Restrictions

In the sole debate of the Florida governor’s race, Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis defended the abortion ban with questionable claims .

DeSantis said he was proud of the abortion ban but had no word whether he supported further restrictions. He also made a string of unsupported arguments.

“I would like to see everybody have a shot,” DeSantis said. “I’m proud of the 15 weeks that we did. I know Charlie Crist opposes that even though the baby is fully formed, has a heartbeat, can feel pain, and can suck their thumb.”

At 12 weeks, a fetus can suck its thumb but is not fully formed at 15.

According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, a human fetus does not have the capacity to feel pain until after at least 24-25 weeks.

“Every major medical organization that has examined this issue and peer-reviewed studies on the matter have consistently reached the conclusion that abortion before this point does not result in the perception of pain in a fetus.”

Democrats challenger Charlie Crist called Florida’s 15-week abortion ban “callous and barbaric.”

DeSantis claimed Crist supported abortion “until the moment of birth.”

Democrats anticipate victory in November as a result of the abortion right being eliminated by the supreme court. Over 60% of Americans believe that abortion should be legal, and during this election, the threat to abortion rights seemed to drive female voter turnout and result in noteworthy Democratic triumphs.

However, with two weeks until the midterm election, the outlook for Democrats is less encouraging.

According to polls on potential Republican presidential candidates for 2024, DeSantis is Trump’s most formidable rival. He’s enjoying vast support in Florida. And people seem to love DeSantis with the same zeal they love Trump.

Florida will probably stay Republican, forming a stronghold for conservatives.

