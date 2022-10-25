Will Gov. DeSantis lose the election? Here's what Floridians say

Governor Ron DeSantis seems to be one of the favorites in a Florida governor’s race.

On the other hand, his challenger, former Democratic U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, has a few roads to victory, making him a significant underdog in this fight. DeSantis faces many challenges in the weeks ahead.

The outcome of the Nov. 8 election is unknown. However, here are the possible scenarios for the candidates:

DeSantis wins

The Republican governor has $102 million to spend on his campaign, while the Democrat contender has less than $3 million. With Crist’s lack of funding, DeSantis’ messaging advantage is only going to strengthen as the election comes near. On top of everything, DeSantis is a republican sweetheart. Many want to see him as the next president of the United States.

The Hispanic vote could support DeSantis. To gain the majority of the Spanish-speaking vote, DeSantis will need to work to understand the concerns of multiple diverse populations.

Democrats might not be able to rely on an endorsement from a sizable majority of Hispanic voters, despite the fact that each group has different goals. In recent years, Republican leaders have gained ground in part by harshly denouncing the far-left authoritarian regimes in Latin America and associating them with American Democrats.

DeSantis loses

Democrats must believe that DeSantis’ divisive policy choices have alienated sizable voting blocs in order for Crist to prevail.

His polarizing stance on abortion, civil rights, and climate change could alienate some voters. Crist anticipates a surge in support from people who are worried about the abortion restrictions that a second DeSantis term could bring about.

Matthew Isbell, a Democratic data consultant, said it’s possible DeSantis’ conservative causes to limit abortion and antagonize LGBTQ students may have turned off some suburban voters.

Drama hasn’t been the main fuel in the DeSantis-Crist race. Florida has suffered one of the gravest natural disasters in recorded history, and both candidates rolled up their sleeves and got out on the streets.

Crist could win only if something completely insane occurs. Who knows what that could be? But “black swan” political occurrences have jolted electoral campaigns in the past.

