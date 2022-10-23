Florida to face ‘life-threatening’ heat by 2036, according to UCS

Toni Koraza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BRMuG_0ijVqjJK00
Photo by photoholic1

Florida temperatures will escalate to life-threatening highs as early as 2036, according to a recent study from the Union of Concerned Scientists.

The study, Killer Heat in the United States, examines the projected effects of three possible scenarios for global emissions intervention:

  1. No action
  2. Slow action
  3. Rapid action

Without action to prevent the rise in national temperatures, the Tampa Bay region will experience 123 days clocking in with a heat index over 100°F between 2036 and 2065. This estimate increases to 155 days by the last quarter of the century, which is more than five times the 30-day historic average.

The study takes into account the combined effect of humidity and temperature, also known as "feels like" temperature, to establish the thresholds for quantifiable extreme heat.

It is no accident that humidity is a key factor in these measurements. Due to Florida's well-known high levels of humidity, Sunshine State residents may be in greater danger in the coming years. High humidity hinders the human body's capacity to regulate its own temperature.

Extreme heat also poses a threat to cattle in addition to health issues. Heat stress costs the average U.S. dairy farm an estimated $39,000 yearly, which is expected to rise in the upcoming years.

Rapid action can mitigate these effects, but no amount of intervention will stop an increase in global temperatures.

The study claims that a number of actions are required to stop the temperature rise, including government investment in modern temperature measurement systems, plans for evacuating at-risk communities and providing targeted assistance, investments in heat-smart infrastructure, and aggressive action to move away from carbon-emitting power sources.

Governments rarely move to big spending without supporting public opinion. We're yet to see how Florida addresses the burning issues of climate change. However, the new administration has already leaped in a different direction from its predecessors.

DeSantis is a climate denier only in writing. His administration is heavily investing in climate resilience infrastructure.

How do you feel about the latest climate projections?

