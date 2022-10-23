Department of Health to Increase Spending in 18 Florida Counties

The Florida Department of Health has requested increased public health spending by tens of millions of dollars for information technology needs and school-based health programs.

The Department’s legislative budget includes a $12.6 million infusion to expand to another 18 counties, a program intending to remove racial and ethnic disparities in maternal morbidity and other maternal outcomes.

Those counties are:

Brevard

Broward

Collier

Escambia

Hillsborough

Lake

Lee

Leon

Manatee

Marion

Miami-Dade

Palm Beach

Pasco

Pinellas

Polk

Sarasota

Seminole

Volusia

The legislation was approved in 2021, mandating the state to create telehealth pilot programs in the counties of Duval and Orange where women would receive evidence-based health literacy about pregnancy, childbirth, and parenting.

Additionally, the women are given medical equipment, such as blood pressure cuffs, that enables perinatal professionals to assess their health.

Initially, lawmakers mandated that $4.85 million in recurring funds appropriated for “Closing the Gap” grants be used to pay for the telehealth programs. Although the funds were non-recurring, lawmakers decided to allocate an additional $5.4 million for the initiative in the FY 2022–23 budget.

The budget plan also requests an additional $29 million for school health programs, double the existing amount.

About $3 million in funds are currently being allocated for school health services to draw matching federal administrative funds.

According to the legislative budget request, the plan is for the School Health Services Program to secure regional and statewide contracts with medical staffing agencies and hospital systems for the county health programs statewide.

However, it is unclear if the budget proposal is allowed under the law.

How do you feel about the new health spending?

Leave your comment below and share this story on social media.