Can Florida Avoid Recession This Time Around?

Toni Koraza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FnyE3_0iefpl6400
Photo by Elvert Barnes

While experts agree that the United States economy is not in a recession, the possibility of a recession is booming every day.

“It’s not inevitable, but I think it’s going to be hard to avoid a recession as we move forward,” said Mike Skordeles, senior U.S. macro strategist at Truist Advisory Services Inc. “But something we say, as economists, is if you’ve seen one recession, you’ve seen one recession. They’re all different. We like to make comparisons, but the factors and facets and characteristics, and the causes, are all different.”

When a recession does occur, according to Skordeles, it won’t be nearly as bad as the one that hit in the late 2000s.

Blue-collar workers are in high demand, and companies have been reporting higher-than-expected earnings. The current unemployment rate sits at 2.7%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

This makes for the lowest unemployment rate in history. Even if the economy shrinks, people would still have access to jobs and be able to pay for the costs of living.

The government bets that jobs would help avert any major crisis.

The strange factors at play

Skordeles said there are “weird facets and characteristics this time around.”

For instance, the pandemic and related supply-chain constraints have stifled supply at a time when demand is surging as a result of low unemployment and growing salaries, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has increased energy costs. Both developments have a significant impact, especially in Florida.

“Despite some uncertainty about the national economy,” he says, “I can say without a doubt that Florida is not in a recession.”

Economists are optimistic about Florida’s prospects during a recession. Florida Chamber Foundation Research Director Dave Sobush claims that with a yearly GDP growth rate of 1.3%, Florida is second only to Texas in that category.

Despite difficulties with supply and demand, Skordeles claims Florida and Texas are in a good position.

Florida has added a total of 400,000 jobs since the pandemic began.

How do you feel about Florida’s economy right now?

How do you feel about Florida's economy right now?

