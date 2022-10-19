Gov. DeSantis wants to change the death penalty

Toni Koraza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cXvKL_0idCtEJd00
Photo by Matt Johnson

The Parkland shooting was one of the greatest tragedies in United States history.

The system failed Stoneman Douglas High School students and staff in so many ways it's hard to list them all in a single article. However, Gov. DeSantis is focusing on the justice system.

He wants to change the law.

The backlash over the verdict

Governor Ron DeSantis has called for amendments to Florida's death penalty law as backlash over the Parkland shooting verdict is getting worse.

DeSantis expressed his frustrations during a rally in Coral Springs, saying, "That was a miscarriage of justice."

Florida's laws were modified in 2017, making it necessary for a unanimous jury to recommend the death penalty.

DeSantis stated on Sunday that he intends to challenge the statutes mandating a unanimous jury recommendation for the death penalty and maybe restore majority rules.

Many believed the mass murder of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas Senior High School in 2018 would lead to an easy referral for the death sentence.

However, the death sentence was not an option in a nine-to-three split, with nine for death and three for life. Such a decision infuriated the numerous loved ones of the victims. The seven hours of deliberations were emotionally draining.

In an attempt to convince the three voting for life, Juror Andrew Johnson requested the rifle used in the shooting be brought into the jury room.

On the other hand, the defense team presented their case of a young boy killed in the womb by alcohol with developmental delays.

An article in the New York Times said one juror was firm in her stand for life as she said she could not sentence someone who is mentally ill to death.

Nothing more can be done regarding the case as far as the state is concerned. But former Miami-Dade prosecutor Gail Levine suggested a federal case may be forthcoming.

"If the families want a do-over, the federal government has the ability to try this case because of a firearm was used interstate commerce," Levine said.

How do you feel about the Parkland shooting verdict?

How do you feel about the Parkland shooting verdict?

Comments / 251

